In today’s Nigeria, earning money is no longer the hardest part—keeping its value is.

From rising fuel prices to shrinking food baskets, everyday Nigerians are feeling the silent toll of inflation and currency value erosion.

As of June 2025, inflation stood at 22.22%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), steadily chipping away at household incomes and investment returns.

Despite its status as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria’s growth remains uneven. The naira, though recently more stable, has lost over 60% of its value in the past five years, leaving investors scrambling to safe havens.

In this climate, traditional notions of wealth preservation are being upended. Investors—whether individuals safeguarding retirement savings or institutions managing large portfolios—are no longer chasing the highest yields. The real priority today? Preserving value, ensuring liquidity, and staying ahead of risk. Smart asset allocation has become less about competitive returns and more about economic survival. In these uncertain times, Nigerians are learning that how you invest may now matter more than how much you invest.

Why Traditional Investment Strategies Are No Longer Enough

For decades, Nigerian investors—particularly the middle and upper classes—relied on a relatively straightforward set of strategies. Equities, Real estate, Fixed Income, Fixed Deposits, and Cooperative Savings Schemes were seen as the gold standard for safety, return, and stability. Real estate in cities like Lagos and Abuja was viewed not just as a store of wealth but as a badge of success. Government securities offered predictable yields and were considered risk-free. Bank deposits earned interest and gave peace of mind.

But this traditional formula has come under pressure. Returns on real estate have stagnated in many oversupplied urban centres. Yields on fixed income securities, which hover around 15–18%, are deeply negative in real terms when adjusted for the 22.22% inflation rate.

Fixed deposit interest rates—previously ranging from 8% to 14%—have failed to keep up with the rising cost of living. And with the naira losing over 60% of its value in the last five years, unhedged local currency assets now carry a hidden erosion cost.

Inflation and Currency Risk Are Driving Strategic Reallocation

With inflation eating into returns and the naira’s long-term future trajectory still uncertain, both retail and institutional investors are shifting their focus from nominal gains to real value preservation. The result? A sharp increase in the appetite for foreign-denominated assets, U.S. dollar mutual funds, Eurobonds, offshore equities, and digital assets.

Consider this: an investor who invests N1 million in T-Bills at 18% today will earn N180,000 over a year. However, with inflation at 22.22%, the purchasing power of that return is actually negative. In real terms, the investor has lost value.

This disconnect between nominal returns and real outcomes is one of the biggest blind spots for unsophisticated investors—and one of the most critical motivators for strategic asset allocation.

Technology Has Changed the Rules of the Game

Perhaps the most significant development in Nigeria’s investment landscape in the past five years is the democratisation of access. The rise of fintech platforms has opened up global markets to everyday Nigerians. For as little as N5,000, investors can now buy into U.S. tech stocks, Eurobonds, global ETFs, and dollar savings plans.

This has led to the rise of a new class of digitally savvy investors, no longer content to rely on fixed income, term deposits, local equities, or real estate alone. Armed with real-time market data and accessible financial education, these investors are asking tougher questions, comparing options across borders, and demanding real returns on their capital.

A Role for Institutional Asset Managers

In this complex and fast-moving market, the role of traditional financial institutions has also evolved. Beyond offering products, asset managers are now expected to be educators, strategists, and risk managers for their clients.

FSDH Asset Management, one of Nigeria’s leading institutional asset managers, has leaned into this responsibility. With a diversified fund portfolio—taking into account clients’ risk profiles, our offerings range from naira-based collective investment schemes (CIS), including balanced funds, money market funds, income funds, to dollar-denominated and ethical offerings—FSDH has become a critical partner for investors seeking guidance on how to hedge inflation, preserve capital, and stay agile.

The firm’s Dollar Fund, for instance, offers exposure to foreign-currency assets, protecting clients from potential naira depreciation. Its Money Market Fund, offering yields of up to 20%, is a go-to for liquidity management and short to mid-term investments.

Asset Allocation Strategies That Matter Now

Prioritise Liquidity

In an uncertain, volatile economy, access to cash is paramount. Unlike real estate or long-term fixed income that tie up funds, short-term-to-maturity bonds, money market accounts, and T-Bills with staggered maturity dates allow investors to stay nimble. Liquidity is not just a convenience—it’s a critical hedge against both personal emergencies and macroeconomic shocks.

Embrace Diversification Across Asset Classes

Putting all your eggs in one basket could be a dangerous move, particularly when inflation is running high. Smart investors now spread risk across a diversified portfolio to include money markets, equities, foreign exchange instruments, commodities (like gold), and even alternative assets such as REITs and venture funds. FSDH, through its suite of products, supports such diversification, enabling clients to tailor their exposure based on risk appetite, investment horizon, and financial goals.

The Barbell Strategy

Popularised by hedge fund managers like Nassim Taleb, this approach allocates capital heavily to both low-risk and high-risk assets while avoiding the middle. For Nigerian investors, this could mean putting the bulk of funds in money market instruments or fixed-income securities, and a smaller but strategic allocation in growth-oriented assets like tech stocks or digital currencies. The key is to balance capital preservation with the potential for outsized returns.

Geographic Diversification

With the naira historically underperforming, global diversification has become more than fashionable —it’s a necessity. Platforms now allow Nigerians to invest in global equities, Eurobonds, and mutual funds with exposure to fast-growing sectors in the U.S., Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It’s not just about currency hedging—it’s about access to markets with stronger economic fundamentals and better growth prospects.

The FSDH Advantage

While technology has brought new tools to the table, many investors still need trusted institutions to help them cut through the noise. This is where FSDH adds value. As a local firm with deep market insight and a strong regulatory track record, FSDH bridges the gap between retail and institutional investing.

Its commitment to financial education—through newsletters, webinars, and market outlooks—empowers clients to make data-informed decisions. Its multi-asset approach allows investors to build personalised portfolios, with the flexibility to adjust as market conditions evolve.

More importantly, FSDH’s perspective is not limited to what’s happening today. The firm’s research and advisory teams help clients position for tomorrow—identifying long-term opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, green finance, and pan-African growth markets.

Rethinking “Smart Money” for the Next Decade

If the past five years have taught Nigerian investors anything, it’s that assumptions must be challenged. What worked in 2015 may not work in 2025. The definition of safety has changed. So has the definition of growth.

Smart money today is not loud. It is not flashy. It is cautious, curious, and forward-thinking. It does not chase trends. However, it doesn’t shy away from new frontiers either. It asks hard questions about inflation, currency risk, tax policy, and opportunity cost. And above all, it is intentional.

In this new era, asset allocation is no longer the domain of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. It is a critical survival tool for anyone trying to protect and grow wealth in a turbulent economy.

As Nigeria positions itself toward becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, as proposed in national planning frameworks, institutions like FSDH—and the investors they serve—will play a central role. But only those who learn to rethink risk, reimagine strategy, and diversify boldly will lead the charge.