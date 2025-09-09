African financial powerhouses have unveiled plans to mobilise more than $100 billion for green initiatives across the continent, in a bold push to drive sustainable economic growth and reposition Africa in the global climate economy.

Bloomberg reported that at the Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, key financiers—including the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and Ecobank Transnational Inc.—committed to a coordinated strategy of scaling up sustainable finance, harmonising regulatory frameworks, and leveraging technical expertise.

The measures are “designed to accelerate renewable-powered industries, expand regional value chains, and establish Africa as a global hub for sustainable trade,” they said on Monday.

The financiers’ commitment will boost funding to a continent that attracts less than 3% of global energy investments, even as it has 60% of the world’s solar potential and vast untapped wind, hydro, and geothermal resources.

What this means for Nigeria

For Nigeria, the pledge presents significant opportunities to diversify its energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and unlock new avenues for green industrialisation.

Part of this funding could support the development of large-scale solar farms and mini-grids to extend electricity access to rural and underserved communities.

It also opens opportunities for investment in clean transport initiatives, such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicle infrastructure, which align with the Federal Government’s ongoing drive for alternative fuels.

Beyond energy and transport, Nigeria could tap into this financing to strengthen green manufacturing and value chains, particularly in the processing of battery minerals and renewable technologies.

In addition, climate-resilient agriculture projects stand to gain, helping to boost food security while cutting emissions and promoting sustainable farming practices.

The funding commitment also aligns with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060 while ensuring universal energy access.

What you should know

In June, the Federal Government launched its N50 billion Series 3 Sovereign Green Bond, aimed at financing environmentally sustainable projects that mitigate climate change and support long-term economic resilience.

The bond aims to channel funds into key sectors such as renewable energy, clean transportation, sustainable water management, and climate change adaptation.

In January, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed to global investors to partner with Nigeria in funding its green energy initiatives and sustainable development projects.

Speaking on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s pioneering role in green project financing and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for businesses.