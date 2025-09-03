President Bola Tinubu has ordered all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to implement mandatory health insurance in line with the National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) 2022, outlining key compliance measures

The directive, which covers staff enrolment, procurement processes, licensing, and compliance monitoring, is aimed at expanding health coverage, safeguarding workers, and reducing out-of-pocket health spending nationwide.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to issue a service-wide circular mandating compliance.

While stressing the importance of wider enforcement, the President also called for closer and constructive engagement with the private sector to ensure that businesses are not unduly constrained by the Act.

Five key compliance measures

According to the President’s directive, five key measures will guide the enforcement of the National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) 2022.

First, all MDAs must enroll their employees in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) health insurance plan. Where desired, MDAs may take up supplementary private insurance coverage in accordance with the NHIA Act.

Second, all entities participating in public procurement must present a valid NHIA-issued Health Insurance Certificate as part of their eligibility documentation.

“This certificate confirms compliance with the mandatory health insurance requirement and serves as a condition precedent for continuing any procurement-related engagement,” the President stated.

Third, the Presidential directive also compels all MDAs to require applicants to present valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificates as a precondition for issuing and renewing licenses, permits, and other official approvals.

Fourth, according to him, the NHIA will establish a digital platform to enable easy verification of Health Insurance Certificates, ensuring transparency and accessibility.

Finally, the directive compels all MDAs to work with the NHIA to develop internal procedures to verify the authenticity of the submitted Health Insurance Certificates and ensure consistent compliance monitoring.

Aims of the directive

Tinubu explained that these directives aim to expand health coverage, safeguard workers, reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures and promote accountability in public and private sector engagements.

The NHIA Act, 2022, stipulates compulsory health insurance for Nigerians and mandates NHIA to ensure health coverage for all persons in Nigeria and undertake necessary measures to achieve its objectives.

However, three years after the Act was enacted, national health insurance coverage remains alarmingly low despite recent progress in the health sector.

What you should know

The National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) 2022 was signed into law on May 19, 2022, the Act repealed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act of 1999, creating a stronger framework for health coverage in Nigeria.

The law makes health insurance compulsory for all Nigerians and legal residents, ensuring wider access to healthcare and is designed to help Nigeria achieve UHC, so people can access needed healthcare services without financial hardship.

The Act sets up new funding mechanisms through government, employer, and individual contributions, while also creating a Vulnerable Group Fund to cover poor and disadvantaged Nigerians.

With only about 10% of Nigerians enrolled under the old NHIS, the new law is expected to expand coverage, strengthen accountability, and promote equity in the health sector.