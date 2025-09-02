The world of banking is not standing still. Across continents, financial systems are becoming stronger, more transparent and more disciplined, thanks in large part to the Basel framework. Basel I came first, then Basel II, and for over a decade Basel III has been the global standard for banking resilience. While many countries have long implemented it, Nigeria is still mostly operating under Basel II. The time has come for Nigerian banks to move forward.

Why Now

Nigeria’s financial system faces risks that are both familiar and evolving. Currency swings, concentration risks, sudden liquidity shortages and external shocks have become regular features of our economy. At the same time, the country is working hard to attract global investment and deepen confidence in its markets. To continue reporting under an older framework when the rest of the world has upgraded is like competing in a race with outdated shoes. You might keep up for a while, but you are not truly in the game.

Basel III is designed to build stronger shock absorbers into the banking system. Nigeria has experienced cycles of financial stress in the past, from asset quality crises to foreign exchange shortages. By adopting Basel III, even in parallel with current reporting, our banks can offer regulators, investors and the wider public a clearer picture of their strength and preparedness.

That said, We need to point out that Nigerian banks have been reporting CAR under BASEL II and III for over 2 years. Banks submit both computations to the CBN monthly.

What Basel III Brings

The changes Basel III introduces are not cosmetic. They go to the heart of how banks manage capital, liquidity and risk.

First, the framework raises the quality of capital. Banks will be required to hold more common equity, which is the most loss absorbing form of capital. A capital conservation buffer is added on top of this, so that banks build up reserves in good times that can be drawn down in bad times.

Second, Basel III introduces a leverage ratio. This is a safeguard that prevents banks from taking on excessive borrowing, even if their risk models suggest that their assets are safe.

Third, liquidity becomes central. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio requires banks to hold enough high quality liquid assets to survive a 30 day stress scenario. The Net Stable Funding Ratio ensures that banks rely on more stable, long term sources of funding rather than short term hot money. In a country like Nigeria, where liquidity pressures can appear suddenly, these measures are particularly valuable.

Fourth, regulators are empowered to demand countercyclical buffers. This means that when credit is booming and risks are building up, banks can be asked to hold extra capital to cool things down.

Finally, systemically important banks may be required to carry even higher buffers, reflecting their critical role in financial stability.

The Impact on Nigerian Banks

The transition will not be effortless. Basel III is more demanding, and compliance will require investment in systems, training and capital. Yet the rewards are significant.

Banks may need to raise fresh equity in order to meet the new standards. This could stimulate activity in the capital markets and might even encourage consolidation among weaker players. Balance sheets will become clearer and more credible to investors, which in turn can attract foreign capital, especially for Eurobond issuances and cross border transactions.

Liquidity management will improve, as banks are forced to match assets and liabilities more prudently. This reduces reliance on volatile deposits and makes the system steadier. Early adopters of Basel III will be able to market themselves as stronger and safer, which could give them an edge in competing for capital and international partnerships.

Above all, adopting Basel III aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s long-standing goal of promoting stability.

Why Parallel Reporting is Sensible

The shift does not need to be abrupt. Nigerian banks could begin by reporting Basel III numbers alongside their existing Basel II disclosures. This approach provides a double view of their financial health and helps everyone—banks, regulators and investors—adjust gradually to the new metrics. It also gives the Central Bank room to calibrate timelines without losing the benefits of early transparency.

A Clear Choice

Nigeria has reached a point where it cannot afford to lag behind. Basel III is not simply another layer of compliance. It is a tool for resilience, for greater trust and for aligning with international best practice. By taking the step now, Nigerian banks can send a powerful message to investors at home and abroad that they are ready to compete on equal footing with global peers.

The journey to Basel III will require effort, but the cost of waiting until the next crisis forces the transition would be far greater.