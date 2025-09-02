The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced the appointment of Mr. Andy Odeh as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Relations Officer.

This is contained in a statement on the company’s website on Tuesday.

“NNPC Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions. Mr. Odeh assumes the role of Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Mrs. Adewunmi has been appointed Chief Relations Officer,” the statement stated in part.

According to the NNPCL, “Mr. Odeh brings over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors.”

Prior to joining NNPC, he had a 26-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG), the company stated.

The statement further stated that he held various leadership roles in Community Relations and Development; Business Logistics and Services; Information Management and Technology; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance, and most recently, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development.

“He is recognized for his work on major public relations and advertising campaigns for top brands. At NLNG, he successfully managed the company’s rebranding and implemented one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities. Mr. Odeh was also instrumental in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting. He is an alumnus of the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), among others,” NNPCL said.

From Shell to NNPCL’s CRO

The announcement stated that Mrs. Adewunmi, a legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex external landscapes, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the company’s “License to operate”.

“At Shell, she held key roles, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, where she managed all mandatory regulatory engagements and permits. As the Government Relations Manager, she built and maintained constructive relationships with the Presidency, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. Mrs. Adewunmi is known for her strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to build robust stakeholder networks. She is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and has a background in law from the Nigerian Law School and Olabisi Onabanjo University,” NNPCL stated.

“The appointment of Mr. Odeh and Mrs. Adewunmi reflects NNPC Limited’s commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with stakeholders,” NNPCL stated.

Back story

In June, erstwhile Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL, Femi Soneye, resigned from his role.

He explained that the decision was made to allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require his closer presence.

Nairametrics reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as Chief Corporate Communications Officer on October 18, 2023.

The company made the announcement through a statement signed by the management team on the same day.