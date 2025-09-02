The Executive Chairman of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Prof. Hyginus Okibe, has announced that the state’s Smart Green Schools will commence full academic activities on September 22, 2025.

Prof. Okibe disclosed this during a meeting with the management and staff of the board on Tuesday in Enugu.

The ENSUBEB chairman emphasized the importance of staff adapting to the state’s digital education drive.

He said the board’s staff must ensure that the government’s programme and action plans are properly implemented to deliver results.

Okibe also revealed that management and staff of the board would soon begin routine monitoring and supervision of the Smart Schools across Enugu State.

ICT skill development

Okibe urged teachers and administrative staff to improve their information and communication technology (ICT) competencies to remain effective and adaptable in the face of evolving educational demands.

Commending the staff for their efforts, he said ENSUBEB had maintained a strong performance in basic education at the national level.

“And above all, change your mindset to the positive side since it will no longer be business as usual.

“This period calls for personal sacrifice, hard work, perseverance, and fidelity.

“As one family, we should work as a team, think positively, avoid nagging and eschew all factors that could bring the Board and basic education down in the state,” he added

Staff welfare

Prof. Okibe reminded staff that they must go the extra mile and carry out their duties with passion and selflessness to achieve the board’s objectives.

He further assured that the administration of Gov. Peter Mbah would continue to prioritise transparency and accountability in the management of the board. According to him, this would ensure that all staff are carried along in the implementation of policies and projects.

The ENSUBEB chairman also announced plans to create new departments and units within the board, in line with requirements set by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

These departments, he said, will broaden operational zones and increase the benefits accruing to the board.

Okibe stressed that no staff would be neglected or deprived of their entitlements, provided they remain sincere and hardworking. He added that staff welfare and interest would continue to be a priority for his administration.

What you should know

Enugu’s Smart Green Schools were introduced in 2024 by Governor Peter Mbah as part of a major plan to overhaul basic education across the state. The initiative began with a pilot school at Owo in Nkanu East, designed as a model for the state’s 260 wards.

Unlike traditional schools, the Smart Green Schools combine technology and sustainability, featuring digital classrooms, robotics and ICT labs, virtual learning tools, solar power, and smart farms to make education both modern and eco-friendly.

Each school is planned as a long-term investment, equipped with 25 classrooms, teacher housing, libraries, and health facilities. Students benefit from free uniforms, meals, healthcare, and tablets, making learning inclusive and hands-on.

The Owo campus quickly gained recognition for projects in robotics, coding, and agriculture, attracting support from global partners like UNICEF, UNESCO, and the World Bank.

The state government has since expanded the model, with new schools being built and plans to transition graduates into Smart Senior Secondary Schools and vocational institutions