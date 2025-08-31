The Jigawa State Government has inaugurated the FEA/KEDCO Solar Mini-Grid Project in the Kafin Hausa area, a N1.2 billion investments designed to expand access to clean and reliable electricity.

In a press release issued on Sunday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) announced that the project—commissioned on Saturday by Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi—is designed to strengthen electricity supply in Kafin Hausa by powering 10 major distribution transformers, including those at NEPA Office, Kofar Fada, Akarami, Bakin Kasuwa, and Ashura.

The project features a 500kWp mini-grid system with a 10MWp output capacity, the statement stated.

According to the statement, the mini-grid consists of a 500kWp solar-hybrid generation plant, a 350MVA backup diesel generator, a 3.5km 33kV distribution line, and supporting infrastructure, including 500kV step-up and step-down transformers.

KEDCO noted that the project will help reduce reliance on diesel generators, improve energy reliability for households and businesses, and boost industrial productivity in the region.

What the Governor said:

Governor Umar Namadi, while speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, applauded FEA and KEDCO for what he described as a demonstration of technical expertise, foresight, and commitment to Jigawa’s development agenda.

“Today’s commissioning is not just the activation of a power grid; it is the ignition of opportunity, progress, and prosperity for the people of Kafin Hausa. We are proud to champion partnership with FEA for clean energy to our rural communities and drive our mission to make Jigawa a model of inclusive and sustainable development,” he said.

He stressed that access to affordable and sustainable energy is central to driving job creation, industrialization, and poverty reduction in the state.

What FEA said:

Representatives of FEA and KEDCO reaffirmed their partnership with Jigawa State, pledging more investments in renewable energy across underserved communities in northern Nigeria.

On his part, Ahmad Zakari, representing FEA, highlighted the innovative mix of conventional and renewable energy sources, saying that “our hybrid solar project sets a new standard in electrification, enabling clean, consistent power to Jigawa’s urban centres.”

Zakari emphasised private sector commitment to Nigeria’s power solutions, pointing to Jigawa’s mini-grid model as pathbreaking for energy inclusion.

The project was developed by Future Energies Africa (FEA)—the core investor in KEDCO—through its renewable energy subsidiary, Bagaja Renewables Limited.

What you should know

In December 2024, the Governor signed the Jigawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission law to enhance electricity regulation and access.

The initiative, which falls under the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative, aims to reduce the cost of governance by cutting expenditure on diesel, generator purchases, and maintenance.