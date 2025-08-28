Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

The announcement comes just hours after the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna from the company’s board in compliance with new corporate governance rules.

The appointment marking the beginning of a new chapter under the chairmanship of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who returned to the helm following the death of former Group CEO Herbert Wigwe in 2024.

Rapid Changes as Aig takes control

The leadership reshuffle reflects a broader transformation within Access Holdings.

Earlier this year, Seyi Kumapayi, one of the group’s longest-serving directors, exited the board.

Just yesterday, Nairametrics reported the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD of Access Bank, from the HoldCo board in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 corporate governance rules, which limit HoldCo boards to nine directors.

With these exits and Ike’s elevation as substantive CEO, the reshaping of Access’s leadership structure is beginning to crystallize, highlithing a deliberate effort to strengthen governance, align with regulation, and set the tone for the post-Wigwe era.

Transition from Agbede to Ike

Ike succeeds Bolaji Agbede, who has served as Acting GMD/CEO for the past 18 months. She will revert to her role as Executive Director, Business Support, due to regulatory stipulations on years of experience required for the position.

Agbede has been widely praised for steering the company through one of its most difficult periods.

Under her watch, Access maintained workforce stability, executed a N351 billion rights issue, and hosted two annual general meetings — achievements that helped steady the group after Wigwe’s sudden passing.

Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede commended her contributions, describing them as “invaluable in navigating the company through challenges and opportunities.”

Who is Innocent Ike?

Ike brings over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. A University of Lagos graduate in accounting and a Fellow of both CIBN and ICAN, he is also a certified IFRS expert.

He spent a decade at Access Bank, rising to General Manager with responsibility for corporate, commercial, and public sector portfolios.

He later served as MD/CEO of Polaris Bank (2020–2022), where he launched VULTe, the bank’s award-winning digital banking platform.

“I am honoured to take on this role and excited to work alongside the talented team at Access Holdings,” Ike said.

“I look forward to building on the strong legacy established by Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede, and driving our vision forward to deliver exceptional value to shareholders and stakeholders.”

Roosevelt Ogbonna’s exit

The news of Ike’s appointment follows closely on the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna from the HoldCo board — a move that sent ripples through the banking sector.

A veteran of Access Bank and one of the most recognizable executives in the industry, Ogbonna’s departure raised speculation of internal friction.

However, sources close to him told Nairametrics the decision was a collective board action to comply with CBN guidelines, not a result of rancour.

Access Bank, which he leads, accounts for more than 90% of group revenues and 95% of total assets, making his absence from the HoldCo board particularly notable.

What you should know

Access Holdings was established in 2022 through a Scheme of Arrangement between Access Bank Plc and its shareholders.

Since then, the group has expanded into 17 markets across Africa and beyond, making it one of the continent’s most diversified financial services firms.

The recent leadership changes from Kumapayi’s departure, to Ogbonna’s resignation, and now Ike’s appointment mark a defining moment in its journey.

For stakeholders, the question is how this recalibrated leadership under Aig-Imoukhuede will balance continuity with the demands of regulation, expansion, and market competition.