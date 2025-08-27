Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, renowned for the manufacturing of high-quality building solutions including cement, has announced the launch of a new product into the market, EcoCrete, Nigeria’s first low-carbon Ready-mix concrete.

EcoCrete delivers a minimum of 20% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional CEM I concrete, while maintaining the same high performance and reliability. Lafarge’s Abuja Ready-Mix (RMX) plant has been fully converted to 100% EcoCrete production, marking the first phase of this groundbreaking rollout.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said that the introduction of EcoCrete expands the company’s portfolio of sustainable solutions, reinforcing its commitment to decarbonizing Nigeria’s construction sector.

Alade-Akinyemi also stated that the launch of the new product demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that empower customers to build better with less.

“The introduction of EcoCrete is another bold step in our mission to enable builders and our customers make smart choices and support Nigeria’s transition to a greener economy. Just like our ECOPlanet cement, EcoCrete represents a game-changing innovation that combines performance with reduced carbon footprint,” he said.

Speaking on the benefits of the product, Head of Aggregates and Readymix, Lafarge Africa Plc, Derek Williamson explained that EcoCrete offers superior performance across a wide range of applications including housing, commercial buildings, roads and bridges.

Williamson stated that the introduction of the new product would certainly pave way for contractors, engineers, and architects to meet their sustainability goals without compromising on strength, durability, or workability.

“EcoCrete provides superior performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions in the environment. It is versatile and reliable for a wide range of applications from residential housing to commercial and infrastructure projects. With EcoCrete, builders and developers can now make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on strength, durability, or workability,” he added.

Also commenting, the Head of Innovation and New Product Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, Emmanuel Ilaboya, described the product as the preferred solution to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in the country.

“EcoCrete is more than just a product; it is a climate-smart innovation designed to address the urgent need for sustainable construction. EcoCrete represents an innovative concrete solution developed through extensive research and testing. With EcoCrete, we provide a scalable alternative that significantly lowers CO₂ emissions and supports Nigeria’s path towards sustainable development,” he added.

The launch of EcoCrete builds on the success of EcoPlanet Unicem and EcoPlanet Elephant cement products that were introduced in 2024 and 2025 respectively, as part of Lafarge Africa’s efforts to provide sustainable alternatives across its product range.

With this new addition, Lafarge Africa continues to play a leading role in shaping Nigeria’s construction landscape with innovative, low-carbon solutions that align with Holcim’s global vision of building progress for people and the planet.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com