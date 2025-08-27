The Federal Government has launched a digital portal under the oversight of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) that allows Nigerians to report fraudulent activities in housing estates, submit evidence, and track the progress of their complaints.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released by the Ministry on Tuesday.

The portal, accessible via https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, provides citizens with a safe and user-friendly platform to report incidents of fraud in housing estates across the country.

Complaints submitted on the system will be reviewed by the Ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including professional bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has launched a Housing Fraud Reporting web-based platform aimed at allowing citizens to report incidents of fraud in housing estates.

“The platform with the sub-domain name https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, enables users to submit complaints and share relevant evidence and information on fraudulent practices in the real estate sector, in the country,” the statement read in part.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the initiative aligns with the 2012 National Housing Policy, which calls for stronger regulation of the housing industry, certification of estate developers, and protection of citizens from fraudulent actors.

Dangiwa noted that the policy also requires an efficient administrative, legal, and regulatory framework to monitor housing delivery and ensure all professionals in the built environment are properly registered.

More insights

In addition to the fraud reporting portal, the Ministry introduced the Contract Performance and Compliance Project Monitoring System (CPCPMS) to strengthen oversight of housing projects.

The platform enables real-time monitoring of project progress, evaluates contractor performance against key indicators, and provides a centralized repository for project documents, payment certificates, and Bills of Quantities.

Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, Deputy Director and Head of the Ministry’s ICT Department, said both platforms demonstrate the Ministry’s commitment to protecting citizens and improving service delivery. He noted that the fraud portal was developed in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure effective tracking and follow-up of reported cases.

The launch included demonstrations by technical consultants Messrs Freestone Investments Limited and Messrs Prunedge Development Technologies Limited. The Ministry stressed that fraudulent practices in housing estates will no longer be tolerated and that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

What you should know

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has over time launched several digital platforms to improve oversight in the housing sector.

In May 2024, the Ministry introduced the Renewed Hope Housing Online Portal to manage the marketing and sale of homes under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme.

The portal allows users to register, search for properties using filters, and access mortgage plans. It also supports different payment options, including one-time payments, instalments, and equity contributions for mortgages.

The newly launched Housing Fraud Reporting Portal enables citizens to report fraudulent activities in housing estates, submit evidence, and track cases. Both platforms are designed to enhance monitoring of housing projects and promote transparency in real estate transactions nationwide.