The Japanese Government, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, named the city of Kisarazu as the hometown for Nigerians willing to live and work in the country.

This gesture is part of its strategic efforts to deepen cultural diplomacy, promote economic growth, and enhance workforce productivity between both countries.

According to a post by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on his official X account, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Special visa category

Oladunjoye revealed that this new partnership, which was announced on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Development, will have the Japanese government create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.

She also stated that artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will also benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan.

Japan International Cooperation Agency, in a ceremony, also named the cities of Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture the hometown of Tanzania, Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture the hometown of Ghana, and Imabari in Ehime Prefecture the hometown of Mozambique.

According to the statement, the Japanese Government, through this arrangement, hopes to strengthen exchanges with the four African countries by officially connecting municipalities with existing relations with those nations.

Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires, as well as the Acting Ambassador to Japan, Mrs. Florence Akinyemi Adeseke, and the Mayor of Kisarazu, Yoshikuni Watanabe, received the certificate from the Japanese government naming Kisarazu the hometown of Nigerians.

Oladunjoye said, ‘’The four cities will foster a foundation for two-way exchanges for manpower development that will add value to the economic growth of Japan, Nigeria, and the other three African nations.

‘’Local authorities hope that the designations will increase the population of their cities, contributing to their regional revitalisation efforts.’’

She added that Kisarazu was the official host town of the Nigerian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, noting that the team conducted their pre-games training camps and acclimatisation in the city before moving to the Olympic village, in the COVID-19 delayed Olympic Games.

$5.5 billion new investment in Africa

Oladunjoye said that the Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, in his opening address at the conference, announced $5.5 billion in New investment in Africa.

Shigeru Ishiba emphasised the importance of mutual understanding, local solutions, and collaborative efforts for Africa’s development. The Prime Minister outlined Japan’s focus on private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

Prime Minister Ishiba acknowledged the challenges of Japan’s ageing population but emphasised that locally rooted solutions are essential for Africa’s development.

The Japanese Prime Minister said, “Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at the TICAD 9, we focus on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, Youth and Women, and Regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa.’’

He appealed to African countries to assist Japan as it grapples with the challenges of a declining population and shrinking agricultural land.

This is a developing story…