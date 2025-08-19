The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized illicit drugs worth approximately N690 million, intercepting two vehicles transporting the substances.

Mr. Idriss Abba-Aji, the NCS Controller in Katsina, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the arrests and seizures.

According to Abba-Aji, operatives recovered 14 cartons of Tramadol valued at N650 million and Fragbaline capsules worth N28 million, both hidden in separate vehicles.

He explained that the seizures were made within two weeks, adding that cannabis sativa worth about N15 million was also confiscated by the operatives.

“Recently, we noticed that our borders are used for drug smuggling. Vehicles are cleverly used to confuse security personnel encountering them.

“You may think such vehicles are conveying dignitaries. The public must understand that during our operations, we stop all available vehicles to ensure checks.

“People complain about customs disturbing commuters. Drug traffickers will never use lorries or open vehicles. They conceal drugs inside vehicles designed to appear ordinary,” the Controller said.

Importance of thorough checks

He stressed that operatives cannot detect such concealments without stopping and searching. According to him, luck favoured them in confiscating two vehicles on different occasions.

Abba-Aji noted that each vehicle conveyed large quantities of illicit drugs, suspected to be distributed within Katsina and neighbouring states if not intercepted.

“Recently, at one of our borders, we seized illicit drugs, mainly Tramadol, in 14 cartons worth about N650 million.

“This is the largest seizure of its kind in the command,” Abba-Aji revealed.

Drug abuse and banditry

He maintained that drug abuse fuels banditry in the region. To help curb the menace, the command has intensified its enforcement operations.

According to him, one suspect was arrested alongside one of the vehicles but was later released on administrative bail.

What you should know

In a recent operation, Nairametrics reported, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, intercepted five trucks loaded with 2,800 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, cannabis, and other items, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,268,794,474.

The Customs Area Controller, Dr. Benedict Oramalugo, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the Joint Border Post complex in Seme.

He said the interceptions occurred between July 1 and 19, following credible intelligence gathered by operatives along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.

Separately, the NCS also intercepted 25 containers of pharmaceutical products and other counterfeit substances valued at N9.23 billion. These were handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further action.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, confirmed the development on Friday during the handover in Apapa, Lagos.

He stated that the 25 containers, with a total Duty Paid Value of N9.23 billion, reflect a sophisticated network of criminal enterprises exploiting regulatory loopholes to undermine national health security.