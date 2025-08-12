The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that institutions failing to submit their matriculation lists for the 2022 and 2023 admission sessions will not have their admissions approved for the 2024 and 2025 exercises.

This stern directive was issued by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, following a persistent failure by some institutions to forward their matriculation lists to the Board, some of which have not made any submission in the last three academic sessions.

The Board described this continued defiance as absurd and unacceptable.

“The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, at a meeting with Admissions Desk Officers (ADO), directed that institutions, which fail to submit their matriculation list for the 2022 and 2023 admissions, should not have their admissions approved for the 2024 and 2025 admission exercises,” the board stated.

Prof. Oloyede explained that the concession for approving some 2024 admissions was due to the fact that some institutions are still conducting admission processes for this year, but stressed that these institutions are expected to comply once their admissions are complete.

Public notice and enforcement

To ensure compliance, the Registrar directed that an advert be placed in major newspapers warning that admissions from defaulting institutions will not be approved. Admissions Desk Officers were instructed to strictly enforce the directive.

The move is part of JAMB’s ongoing effort to curb admission fraud through the automation of the National Matriculation List (NML). The NML confirms students’ admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions via the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

Submission of the NML is also required for institutions to compete for the National Tertiary Admission Performance-Merit Award (NATAP-M Award).

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in February that JAMB had raised concerns over institutions admitting candidates with unverified or fraudulent Advanced Level results, in some cases outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

The Board described the trend as a serious breach, warning that such actions compromise the credibility of the admission process and could make the institutions complicit in result falsification.

CAPS, which serves as JAMB’s automated and centralised admission processing system, is designed to ensure transparency, promote merit-based selection, prevent multiple admissions, and eliminate fraud by allowing candidates to accept or reject offers online.

The Board stressed that every admission must pass through this platform to ensure proper verification and uphold the integrity of tertiary admissions in Nigeria.

Investigations by JAMB uncovered instances where fake results were proposed on the CAPS platform and other cases where candidates were admitted entirely outside of it using forged credentials.

The warning extended beyond institutions to Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres, which JAMB said must strictly follow registration rules.