The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised concerns over institutions admitting candidates whose Advanced Level (A’level) results have not been properly verified.

The Board revealed that some of these results were confirmed to be fraudulent, with cases of admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB noted that certain institutions persist in admitting candidates outside CAPS, leading to a growing number of fraudulent admissions.

“These institutions will be considered accomplices in the falsification of results if any candidate is found to have been admitted outside of CAPS using fake credentials.

“Institutions are strongly advised to ensure that all candidates are admitted through the CAPS platform, where their results can be accurately verified,” the statement read.

CAPS verification

According to JAMB, recent investigations uncovered multiple cases where institutions made proposals on CAPS that included fake results.

Additionally, there were instances where candidates with fraudulent credentials were admitted outside of the CAPS framework.

In response to these findings, JAMB has reiterated the importance of CAPS as the only valid platform for admissions processing.

The Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) is JAMB’s automated platform for regulating tertiary admissions in Nigeria.

It ensures transparency by requiring institutions to process admissions centrally, allowing candidates to accept or reject offers online.

CAPS prevents multiple admissions, promotes merit-based selection, and helps eliminate fraud in the admission process.

Institutions have been strongly advised to ensure that all candidates are admitted through CAPS to allow for proper verification of their results and maintain the integrity of the admission process.

The Board warned that failure to comply with these regulations could compromise the credibility of educational institutions and enable a system where candidates with fake results secure admissions through unlawful means.

What you should know

In a related development, JAMB has warned Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres to strictly adhere to registration rules to prevent malpractices. The Board emphasized that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration is an individual, not a group or school-based process, to avoid data mixing, mutilation, and mismatches.

It warned that any centre violating this rule risks suspension.

JAMB also disclosed that some CBT centres engaging in fraudulent activities are under investigation and, if found guilty, their approval would be withdrawn.

Furthermore, parents and proxies are strictly prohibited from making transactions on candidates’ profiles or interfering with registration to prevent data mismatches.

JAMB assured that its surveillance mechanisms are in place to track non-compliant operators, emphasizing that a seamless registration process is essential for a successful examination.