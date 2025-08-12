Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in commercial data and analytics, has been awarded the title of 2025 Databricks Growth Data Partner of the Year at this year’s Data + AI Summit, a recognition of the company’s pivotal role in enabling organizations to operationalize trusted data and accelerate their AI transformation journeys.

This award spotlights Dun & Bradstreet’s strong alignment with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, where their integration of global B2B data has helped enterprises solve complex use cases, ranging from credit decisioning and compliance to supply chain modeling and ESG reporting.

The recognition stems from the companies’ shared commitment to unlocking powerful insights through AI-ready data at scale. By delivering near real-time commercial data through Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open and secure data sharing protocol, Dun & Bradstreet empowers clients to break down silos, streamline operations, and make faster, data-driven decisions across regions and platforms.

With this milestone, Dun & Bradstreet reinforces its position as a trusted enabler of enterprise data transformation, offering clients the foundational data they need to confidently scale AI-powered solutions.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 600 million companies worldwide rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses.

The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. is responsible for the Dun & Bradstreet business in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. offers a suite of information solutions across these regions.

Our services are utilized extensively by banks, financial institutions, government departments, multinationals, corporate entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises for seamless operations. We have offices in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East, and Africa can help your company, contact us today.