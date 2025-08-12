Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group have signed a strategic infrastructure sharing agreement covering Mozambique, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aiming to expand digital connectivity while cutting operational costs.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will see both companies share fibre networks and tower infrastructure to accelerate the rollout of high-speed internet services, particularly in underserved areas.

By leveraging each other’s assets, the telecom giants aim to speed up the rollout of digital services, deliver faster internet speeds, and improve service reliability.

The companies say this will help extend access to digital services in underserved areas, bridging the continent’s digital divide.

Boosting access to digital and financial services

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub described the agreement as a “proactive step” toward a sustainable and inclusive digital future for Africa.

“As we fulfil our ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions becomes increasingly significant,” he said.

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said the collaboration aligns with the company’s mission to make its network available “even in the remotest locations.”

He noted that partnering with Vodacom will open up greater access to digital and financial opportunities for customers, while meeting all regulatory requirements.

Taldar added that even as competitors, it has become a business necessity to collaborate on critical infrastructure to support emerging digital technologies and the growing demand for data-driven services.

“Accelerating the deployment of fibre connectivity is key to enabling 4G and 5G technologies in Africa,” he said, noting that the partnership will also improve network performance, extend coverage, and support mobile, fixed, and financial services on a broader scale.

Both Airtel Africa and Vodacom view the infrastructure-sharing deal as a catalyst for long-term digital transformation. By pooling resources, they aim to lower operational costs, improve speed to market, and ultimately reach millions more Africans with reliable high-speed connections.

What you should know

This latest move mirrors a similar agreement Airtel Africa reached with MTN Group earlier this year, which also focused on shared use of fibre and mobile infrastructure to improve network reach and service quality in Nigeria and Uganda.

In Nigeria, 9mobile also recently struck a landmark infrastructure sharing deal with MTN to leverage existing assets and cut capital expenditure.

The trend reflects a shift in strategy among African telecom operators, who are increasingly recognising that sharing infrastructure can reduce duplication, speed up deployment, and improve cost efficiency — all while meeting rising demand for data services.