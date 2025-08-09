MasteryHive, a Nigerian-founded AI company transforming African financial services, is set to host an exclusive one-day AI Leadership Workshop on September 24, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The workshop, titled “Strategic AI Leadership in Nigerian Banking & Insurance”, will be facilitated by Obum Ekeke OBE, Ikenna Uzoh, and Simon Aderinlola, professionals with hands-on experience building and deploying AI solutions at Google, Google DeepMind, and leading financial institutions.

Who Should Attend: Senior executives in banking and insurance seeking to harness AI for:

Fraud detection and prevention

Regulatory compliance automation

Credit scoring enhancements

Underwriting and claims optimization

Strategic growth

Why Attend: Participants will leave with:

A customized AI adoption roadmap tailored to their institution

Real-world case studies from African financial services

Insights on navigating regulatory frameworks (CBN, NDPA, NAICOM, SEC)

Access to an elite network of AI experts and industry peers

Event Details:

Location: Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Duration: One Day

Tickets: N350,000 (Early Bird – until Aug 15), N400,000 (Standard)

RelatedStories No Content Available

Seats are limited to ensure a highly interactive and impactful experience.

🔗 Register Here: www.masteryhive.ai/events