MasteryHive, a Nigerian-founded AI company transforming African financial services, is set to host an exclusive one-day AI Leadership Workshop on September 24, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.
The workshop, titled “Strategic AI Leadership in Nigerian Banking & Insurance”, will be facilitated by Obum Ekeke OBE, Ikenna Uzoh, and Simon Aderinlola, professionals with hands-on experience building and deploying AI solutions at Google, Google DeepMind, and leading financial institutions.
Who Should Attend: Senior executives in banking and insurance seeking to harness AI for:
- Fraud detection and prevention
- Regulatory compliance automation
- Credit scoring enhancements
- Underwriting and claims optimization
- Strategic growth
Why Attend: Participants will leave with:
- A customized AI adoption roadmap tailored to their institution
- Real-world case studies from African financial services
- Insights on navigating regulatory frameworks (CBN, NDPA, NAICOM, SEC)
- Access to an elite network of AI experts and industry peers
Event Details:
Location: Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Duration: One Day
Tickets: N350,000 (Early Bird – until Aug 15), N400,000 (Standard)
Seats are limited to ensure a highly interactive and impactful experience.
🔗 Register Here: www.masteryhive.ai/events
