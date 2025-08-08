The Government of the Czech Republic is now accepting applications for its fully funded scholarship programme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The opportunity is open to Nigerians and nationals from 11 other developing countries to study at public universities in the Czech Republic.

The Czech government has a long history of providing educational support to developing countries.

According to the official announcement, from the late 1950s to the present day, over 20,000 foreign nationals have completed their studies at Czech universities with a scholarship of the Government of the Czech Republic.

The scheme, which is part of the country’s foreign development cooperation strategy, was confirmed in a notice published by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in partnership with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health.

All applications must be submitted online by 30 September 2025.

Who can apply

Citizens from the following countries can apply for the 2026/2027 cycle:

Africa: Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zambia

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus (democratic forces)

Asia: Cambodia, Sri Lanka

Middle East and Latin America: Jordan, Guatemala

What the scholarship covers

The scholarship covers the full duration of selected academic programmes offered in either Czech or English, depending on the applicant’s country and preferred course of study.

Scholarship holders would receive a monthly stipend to cover basic living expenses of CZK 16,000 for Bachelor’s and Master’s students and CZK 17,000 for Doctoral students.

Programs pursued in the Czech language

Bachelor’s programmes : Only for applicants from Georgia

: Only for applicants from Georgia Follow-up Master’s programmes : For applicants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, and Belarus

: For applicants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, and Belarus One-year Czech language preparatory course

Programs pursued in English Language (Open to all eligible countries)

Two-year Follow-up Master’s programmes

Three- to four-year Doctoral programmes

To qualify, applicants must:

Have completed secondary education (for Bachelor’s programmes)

Hold a Bachelor’s degree (for Master’s)

Hold a Master’s degree (for Doctoral programmes)

Applicants for programmes taught in English must also take an online English test during the application process. Successful passing of entrance examinations constitutes a precondition for a scholarship award.

More insights

Travel expenses to and from the Czech Republic are the student’s responsibility or that of the nominating body.

Additional health services beyond standard care must be paid by the student. If the student exceeds the official duration of the programme or interrupts their studies, they will no longer be covered by the scholarship.

If a scholarship holder exceeds the regular period of study and/or the period for which the scholarship has been granted to him/her, he or she shall lose the status of a government scholarship holder.

Scholarship payments may be terminated if a student discontinues or is expelled from studies, provides false information during the application, fails to attend required medical checks or secure insurance, or does not comply with academic obligations.