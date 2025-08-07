The Lagos State Government has urged residents not to panic over the flash flooding witnessed across several parts of the state earlier this week, assuring that resilient infrastructure is in place to manage the situation.

This reassurance came from Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, during a live appearance on the X-Space platform, “Ask Lagos,” on Tuesday night.

Mr. Wahab explained that the flash flooding experienced in some areas on Monday was caused by a rainfall that lasted more than 15 hours in some parts of Lagos, further intensified by the broader effects of climate change.

He cited Ijede as one of the affected areas, noting that a major contract is already in progress to address the flooding problem there.

“Lagosians, there is no need to panic; climate issues are real-life issues. I would, however, like to assure all that the government would continue to put in place resilient infrastructure that we need as a state,” Wahab said.

Call for responsibility

The commissioner also used the opportunity to call on Lagos residents to stop dumping refuse in waterways and to report any environmental infractions they observe.

“Lagosians must always take responsibility by relating positively with the environment and by not dumping waste in the drainage, median, road setbacks, open spaces, among others. Endeavour to utilise the PSP operators in your area and most especially, blow the whistle when you see any infraction that could affect the environment. Say something, if you see something,” he stressed.

Mr. Wahab offered an apology to those affected by the prolonged rainfall and flash floods, specifically mentioning residents in Agungi, Lekki, and parts of Ikorodu.

He noted that similar severe weather events have been occurring globally.

“The cities of Texas had lost over 103 people to flooding, North Carolina had lost people, while the New York and New Jersey corridor were submerged,” he said

He emphasized that Lagos is not making excuses but confronting a global reality that also includes China and parts of Europe.

More details

Wahab reiterated the government’s commitment to advocacy and public education on the role of human actions in worsening flood conditions.

“And what are those human elements? Taking your waste and dumping it in the drainage is a needless human element and causes flooding; taking your waste and dumping it on the roads, knowing that the only place it will go to after a downpour is the drainage. When it rains, these are recipes for flooding; taking your waste from your home and choosing to drop it at any illegal places is also a recipe for flooding. So, these are the advocacies the government has continued to intensify”, he stated.

The commissioner also called on builders and developers to conduct due diligence and obtain necessary drainage clearance before construction begins.

He stated that many structures in Lekki are partly to blame for the flooding in the area, due to poor planning and disregard for proper approvals.