CWG Plc, West Africa’s leading information and communication technology solutions provider, has announced exceptional results for the first half of 2025.

The company posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N4.683 billion, marking a remarkable 113% increase from N2.195 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

This milestone underscores CWG’s successful transition from a legacy IT infrastructure provider to a dynamic, platform-led and solutions-focused technology enterprise driving digital transformation across Africa.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 2025 (Year-on-Year)

Revenue: N37 billion (+53%)

Gross Profit: N8.32 billion (+73%)

EBITDA: N4.939 billion (+107%)

EBIT: N4.745 billion (+111%)

PBT: N4.683 billion (+113%)

PAT: N3.559 billion (+113%)

EPS: N1.41 (+113%)

ROE: 41% (up from 24%)

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 46% (-16%)

Shareholders’ Fund: N8.6 billion (+30%)

CWG’s performance reflects the outcomes of a bold multi-year repositioning strategy that has shifted the business toward recurring revenue streams, proprietary platforms, and digital solutions.

From spearheading core banking software migrations for leading financial institutions to digitising public sector revenue processes.

The company’s SME platforms, enterprise billing tools, and payment orchestration engines have emerged as fast-growing contributors, proving the value of CWG’s pivot from infrastructure-only to an innovation-led service portfolio.

“This performance reflects our strategic reinvention, disciplined execution, and an unwavering focus on customer success,” said Adewale Adeyipo, CEO of CWG Plc. “As we continue to scale our owned solutions, deepen our partnership networks, and expand across Africa, we remain committed to helping businesses unlock the full value of digital transformation, while delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.”

With a strong capital base, expanding solution portfolio, and operational agility, CWG’s H2 2025 outlook remains positive. The company is firmly on track to achieve its five-year transformation goals, focused on intellectual property development, platform-led growth, and regional leadership.

About CWG Plc

CWG Plc is a leading pan-African IT services provider, offering infrastructure, software, and platform solutions that power enterprise, public sector, and SME growth across the continent. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, CWG operates in four countries and serves clients across Africa with a focus on innovation, customer success, and digital transformation.

Visit: www.cwg-plc.com