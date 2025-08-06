Ercas Integrated Solutions, a leading provider of secure payment infrastructure and identity management technologies, today announced the appointment of Olufunke AlomoOluwa as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

In her new role, Olufunke will be responsible for driving Ercas’ strategic growth across Africa and beyond, strengthening its suite of secure payment solutions, and expanding its identity management infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of businesses, governments, and individuals.

She will also lead the company’s next phase of international expansion, positioning Ercas as a trusted African-born technology partner in global markets.

With over two decades of leadership experience spanning fintech, identity management, and large-scale public sector digitisation, Olufunke is widely regarded as a transformational leader who has consistently driven innovation, operational excellence, and measurable impact.

Olufunke joins Ercas from Chams Plc and ChamsAccess Limited, where she held several senior executive roles and spearheaded landmark national projects. Notably, she led the nationwide implementation of Nigeria’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) project, a critical financial inclusion and security initiative that covered 5,000 bank branches across 36 states, deployed over 60,000 biometric devices, and saved the Nigerian government an estimated $11 million monthly by eliminating ghost workers and curbing fraudulent activities.

Olufunke’s extensive credentials further highlight her expertise and commitment to excellence. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD), and a Harvard and Cornell-trained executive.

She also holds an MBA from Pan Atlantic University, in collaboration with IESE Business School in Spain, and is an active member of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) and Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

Commenting on her appointment, Olufunke AlomoOluwa said: “I am truly honoured to lead Ercas at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has a strong track record in building trusted digital solutions that power inclusion and innovation. My focus will be on deepening Ercas’ presence in Africa while strategically expanding into new global markets, enabling more people, businesses, and governments to benefit from secure, scalable, and inclusive technology solutions.”

Also speaking on the appointment, Samsudeen Oduwole Chairman of the Board at Ercas Integrated Solutions, added: “Olufunke’s wealth of experience in leading national-scale projects and her deep understanding of the fintech and digital identity ecosystem make her the ideal leader to take Ercas to its next chapter. Under her leadership, we are confident that Ercas will scale beyond Africa and strengthen its position as a global technology partner driving financial inclusion and digital transformation.”

With Olufunke at the helm, Ercas will accelerate product innovation, strategic collaborations, and cross-border market expansion, shaping the future of Africa’s contribution to the global digital economy.

About Ercas Integrated Solutions

Ercas Integrated Solutions is a Nigerian-born technology company dedicated to providing secure payment infrastructure, identity management solutions, and innovative fintech products that enable financial inclusion and digital transformation across Africa. Through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Ercas empowers businesses, governments, and individuals to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

For more information, visit https://ercas.ng/