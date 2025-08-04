The United States government has warned international students currently studying in the country that skipping classes, dropping out, or abandoning their academic programmes without proper notification could lead to immediate cancellation of their student visas.

The warning was issued on Monday through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the US Mission in Nigeria.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the US Embassy said

Nigerian authorities stress compliance with U.S. immigration laws

This warning comes amidst the formal advisory warning issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), cautioning Nigerians against the misuse of United States visas

The NIS emphasized that visa holders are expected to comply with the conditions under which their visas were granted. It noted that U.S. authorities continue screening travelers beyond their point of entry and can take enforcement actions at any point if immigration rules are violated.

“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“Applicants are reminded that security screening by U.S. authorities continues beyond initial entry. Any violation of immigration or other laws may result in visa revocation or deportation,” they stated.

The advisory further highlighted U.S. efforts to combat “birth tourism.” NIS said consular officers are now instructed to deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary intent of travel is to give birth in the U.S. to secure citizenship for the child.

What you should know

A few months ago, the United States revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most nonimmigrant, non-diplomatic visa categories. Under the new directive, most Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visas, including business and tourism categories, will now receive single-entry visas valid for only three months, as opposed to the previous longer validity periods.

The change marks a significant shift in the U.S. visa reciprocity arrangement with Nigeria and comes as part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to align global visa standards with its immigration and security protocols.

Visas granted before July 8, 2025, remain valid for their original duration and conditions. However, the new policy is expected to impact future travelers significantly, particularly those who rely on multiple-entry permits for business, study, or tourism.