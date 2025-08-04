The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) says it is working toward producing insulin and antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) within the next two years.

The Director-General of NBRDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He revealed that the agency’s collaboration with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology facilitated the availability of the technology of insulin, a peptide hormone that helps to maintain blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

He said that with the depth of the agency’s research and the agreement with a partner company, production of some drugs and vaccines shall subsequently commence.

Addressing gaps in HIV drug availability

He explained that the drugs we want to start producing will fill the gap for HIV drugs that are not readily available in the country due to the withdrawal of support.

“So, we want to see how we can fill the gap; we have collaborations.

“We are working with our partner company to start producing antiretroviral drugs for HIV, and we are going to do it here in NBRDA,” Mustapha said.

According to him, there are areas the agency has earmarked which start-ups are going to grow from.

Mustapha said NBRDA’s focus under his stewardship is to complement the government’s policy to ensure that there are start-ups for the industrialisation of the country.

He emphasized that industrialization of Nigeria is an idea that should be encouraged from all quarters.

Insulin production set to begin after MoU

He disclosed that on the arrival of necessary documents, they intend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a partner company that would kick-start the insulin production.

He explained that “hopefully in the next two years, we will definitely have something on the table.

“That is our target, meaning that we have started the implementation of research, and we encourage other people to come forward to help drive the industrialization process of our country,” Mustapha noted.

The agency is also calling on other stakeholders to join efforts in accelerating Nigeria’s industrial transformation through biotechnology.

What you should know

The NBRDA is a federal government agency in Nigeria under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Its core mandate is to promote, coordinate, and deploy biotechnology research for national development, particularly in agriculture, health, industry, and the environment.

The agency was established in 2001 as part of Nigeria’s strategy to harness biotechnology for economic and social development.

NBRDA concentrates its efforts across key areas of national interest. In agriculture, it focuses on developing genetically improved crops, enhanced animal breeds, and disease-resistant varieties to boost food security.

In the health sector, the agency is involved in research for local production of vaccines, insulin, and antiretroviral drugs, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and improve access to essential medicines.

Its work in industrial biotechnology includes supporting biotech-based start-ups and facilitating the commercialization of research findings to strengthen the local innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, NBRDA engages in environmental biotechnology, offering solutions for waste management, bio-remediation, and climate change mitigation to promote a healthier and more sustainable environment.