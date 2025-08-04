Nigeria’s Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of widespread thunderstorms and heavy rains across the country beginning Monday, raising fears of flash floods in several states.

The three‑day forecast, released Sunday in Abuja, signals heightened risks as the nation enters a critical phase of the rainy season.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms on Monday in the northern states of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina, with conditions expected to intensify later in the day.

“There is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi states during the forecast period,” NiMet said in its statement.

In central Nigeria, light rains are anticipated in the morning across Benue, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory. By afternoon and evening, showers are expected to spread into Plateau, Kwara, and other neighboring states.

Some context

Cloudy skies are forecast for much of the south, with light rains likely in Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa in the early hours. Later, more widespread rains are expected, with NiMet warning of potential flooding in Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta.

On Tuesday, the agency projects continued morning thunderstorms across the northern belt, particularly in Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara. “Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region later in the day,” the agency noted.

Central states, including Abuja, are expected to experience intermittent rains, while southern states from Lagos to Calabar may see persistent showers. NiMet specifically cautioned residents in Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom to prepare for possible flooding.

By Wednesday, thunderstorms are forecast to sweep through Taraba and Kaduna in the morning, with isolated storms and moderate rainfall later across Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, and Kano. The central region will again see light showers in the morning, with more widespread rains by afternoon. In the south, intermittent rainfall is predicted in states including Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Cross River. Bayelsa faces the highest flood risk mid‑week.

Warnings for residents

The agency urged residents to take precautions. “Avoid driving under heavy rain, and states with the possibility of flash floods should activate their emergency response systems immediately,” the forecast said.

NiMet also advised households to secure loose objects, wear warm clothing during cooler nights, and disconnect electrical appliances during storms.

Airline operators were told to seek airport‑specific weather briefings for flight planning. NiMet encouraged Nigerians to follow updates on its official website to remain prepared.