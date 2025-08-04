The Federal Government has extended the deadline for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other paramilitary agencies under the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) to Monday, August 11, 2025.

The extension was announced in a statement signed by Major General (Rtd) A.M. Jibril, Secretary to the CDCFIB, dated August 3, 2025.

The recruitment portal was initially scheduled to close on Monday, August 4, but the board said the additional week is to give more applicants the opportunity to complete their submissions.

“The Board wishes to notify the general public that the closing date for application for its ongoing recruitment exercise has been extended by one (1) week.

“The recruitment portal, which was initially set to close on Monday, 4th August, 2025, will now remain open until Monday, 11th August, 2025.

“This extension is geared towards providing additional opportunity for applicants willing to be enlisted into any of the Paramilitary Services as well as the Board,” the statement read in part.

The board also reiterated that the official recruitment portal remains https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, warning applicants to avoid unofficial platforms and stressing that the process is free of charge.

More insights

In a related update dated August 1, the board informed applicants who submitted their forms before a recent portal upgrade to visit a new link, https://update.cdcfib.gov.ng, to access, verify, and complete their earlier applications.

According to the notice, a new application slip will be generated using the same Application ID.

However, applicants who resubmitted after the system upgrade are advised that the latest submission overrides previous entries, which will no longer be accessible via the update portal.

The CDCFIB oversees recruitment into Nigeria’s key paramilitary institutions, and its latest move is aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent, and inclusive process for all prospective candidates.

What you should know

The CDCFIB recruitment exercise officially commenced on July 14, 2025, after an initial postponement due to persistent portal access issues. These technical disruptions, which included login failures and incomplete submissions, led to a temporary suspension on July 16 to allow for system upgrades. The portal was later reopened on July 21.

This nationwide recruitment targets qualified Nigerians across three categories: Superintendent (General Duty), Inspectorate, and Assistant cadres, depending on academic qualifications. Acceptable credentials include SSCE, NCE, ND, HND, Bachelor’s degrees, and professional certifications.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged between 18 and 35 years, and meet specific physical standards. Men are required to be at least 1.65 meters tall, women 1.60 meters, and male applicants must have a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 meters. A valid medical fitness certificate from a government hospital is mandatory.

Individuals with any criminal record or proven cases of financial misconduct are automatically disqualified. The board has emphasized that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and under no circumstances should applicants engage third parties, as the recruitment process is free and direct.