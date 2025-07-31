The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched an urgent appeal for $20 million to be raised within the next three months to fight the growing cholera crisis in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central Africa.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the agency warned that worsening rainfall, widespread flooding, and mass displacement are accelerating the spread of the disease and putting millions, especially children, at serious risk.

UNICEF says the funding is critical to scaling up health services, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions, and community engagement to prevent a wider public health disaster.

Nigeria now second most affected in the region

UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou, says the cholera outbreak in Nigeria has become endemic, with the country experiencing repeated major outbreaks in recent years.

“As of the end of June, Nigeria recorded 3,109 suspected cholera cases and 86 deaths across 34 states,” Fagninou stated.

The UN official added that the number of suspected cases has made Nigeria the second most affected country in West and Central Africa.

Children at high risk as rainy season peaks

Fagninou warned that the cholera outbreak across the region poses a serious crisis for children, with an estimated 80,000 children at high risk as the rainy season intensifies.

To respond effectively, UNICEF urgently requires $20 million over the next three months to scale up critical support in health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), risk communication, and community engagement across affected areas.

According to him, the heavy rains, widespread flooding, and the high level of displacement are all fuelling the risk of cholera transmission and putting the lives of children at risk.

Fagninou explained that cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with bacteria. The disease can be treated with oral rehydration solution and antibiotics, but can be fatal within hours if untreated.

“Young children are particularly vulnerable to cholera due to factors such as poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, and access to safe water, and a greater risk of severe dehydration,” he said

DR Congo hardest hit, with 951 deaths in July

He disclosed that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the hardest-hit country in the region, reporting more than 38,000 cases and 951 deaths in July alone.

“Children under five years now account for nearly 26 per cent of cases in the DRC, and without stronger containment measures, they may face the worst cholera crisis since 2017″, the UNICEF official said.

Fagninou noted that several other countries, including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo, are also battling ongoing cholera epidemics.

He added that Niger, Liberia, Benin, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon remain under close surveillance due to their heightened vulnerability to potential outbreaks.

UNICEF delivers lifesaving aid and prevention support

He emphasized that urgent and scaled-up efforts are needed to prevent further spread and contain the disease across the region.

Since the outbreak, UNICEF has delivered lifesaving health, water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies, as well as treatment facilities to affected communities.

The agency has also supported cholera vaccinations, strengthened preparedness and response efforts, and encouraged families to seek timely treatment and adopt better hygiene practices.

UNICEF is working closely with authorities to deliver essential healthcare, safe water, and proper nutrition to children already at risk of deadly diseases and severe acute malnutrition.

In partnership with other stakeholders, the agency is also expanding community engagement and reaching remote, underserved areas to ensure that no child is left behind.