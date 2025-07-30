The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has drilled four oil wells in the Kolmani area of Bauchi State, as part of its renewed efforts to expand oil and gas exploration in northern Nigeria.

The move marks a significant step in harnessing the region’s hydrocarbon potential and comes amid broader national efforts to boost energy security and infrastructure development.

The Director at NNPCL, Yusuf Usman, made the disclosure during the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation’s two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement held on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Usman stated that the company is currently considering the appropriate technology to apply for the next phase of drilling operations in Kolmani. He also reaffirmed NNPCL’s commitment to advancing oil and gas exploration across the northern region.

“So far, the NNPCL has drilled four wells in the Kolmani area of Bauchi State and is currently evaluating the appropriate technology to be deployed for the next phase of drilling operations.

“In support of President Bola Tinubu’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, five CNG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants are also under construction in Kogi State,” he said.

He added that they are designed to improve energy access and supply across the North and are part of NNPCL’s contributions under the current administration to strengthen Nigeria’s energy capacity and ensure equitable infrastructure development across regions.

What you should know

In May 2025, NNPCL announced plans to resume drilling operations at the Kolmani oil field, which covers the border between Bauchi and Gombe States. The site is part of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, Nigeria’s first major oil discovery in the North.

Ojulari noted that people in the region saw it as a step towards becoming a key player in the country’s oil and gas sector, which has long been dominated by the southern states.

The discovery was first announced in 2019 after the company drilled to a depth of 13,701 feet, uncovering sweet crude, gas, and condensates. The renewed drilling and infrastructure rollout is timely, given Nigeria’s current economic challenges and the need to boost domestic crude production.

With five gas plants currently under construction and more drilling activities planned, NNPCL’s northern strategy signals a shift toward more balanced energy development across Nigeria.

The developments also align with broader goals to diversify the country’s energy sources and improve supply, particularly through natural gas.