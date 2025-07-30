The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has auctioned eight properties forfeited in connection with drug trafficking across Lagos, Kano, Ondo, and Ogun States, part of its wider effort to strip offenders of assets acquired through illicit means.

However, the auction exercise, which took place at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja, recorded only two successful sales, generating over N139 million from bids that exceeded the reserve prices.

According to a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters, the public auction was conducted with transparency and due process.

The event had in attendance pre-qualified auctioneers, bidders, civil society representatives, media, and officials from other government agencies.

Marwa: Seizing illicit wealth key to dismantling drug networks

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), who was represented by the Agency Secretary, Mr. Shadrack Haruna, said the exercise forms part of the Agency’s strategic efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks by depriving offenders both liberty and illicit wealth in strict compliance with legal frameworks and due process.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s resolve to pursue drug offenders not only through prosecution but also by targeting all assets acquired through the proceeds of crime.

Marwa explained that the auction involved forfeiting eight properties across Lagos, Kano, Ondo, and Ogun.

“Two of the houses located in the Lekki and Ikorodu areas of Lagos were stepped down from the process due to notices of appeal received after the processes had begun.

“Six other properties were auctioned to pre-qualified bidders, with only two sold at over N139 million following successful bids above their reserved prices. Others either failed to receive any bids or attracted offers below the benchmark,” he added.

Forfeiture, a stronger deterrent than Jail

Marwa noted that the auction emphasizes the agency’s commitment to transparency and justice.

“Beyond prosecuting drug offenders, we are committed to ensuring that the financial incentives that drive these crimes are neutralized through legal forfeiture.

“This serves as both punishment and deterrence. When drug traffickers know they stand to lose everything, including their ill-gotten assets, it sends a stronger message than imprisonment alone,” he stated.

Speaking at the bidding exercise, Umar Yakubu of the Centre for Transparency and Integrity Watch, commended NDLEA for conducting a process that was open, credible, and compliant with international best practices.

He noted that the level of transparency observed was commendable and reflective of a strong institutional culture that prioritizes public accountability.

He further encouraged the Agency to amplify such efforts as a public education tool to underscore the consequences of drug crimes.

Auctioneers vetted for integrity

In his remarks, Director, Proceeds of Crime Management in NDLEA, Jerry Iorwa Aernan, noted that participating auctioneers were pre-qualified by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and had met the required integrity checks to ensure that disposed assets are not returned to original owners through the back door.

He emphasized that successful bidders must pay 10% of their bid value within fourteen days to confirm their interest, while full payment is expected within a stipulated timeframe.