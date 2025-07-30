The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has directed the public to channel all issues related to NIN-SIM linkage and verification to their respective mobile network providers.

The Commission stated this while announcing the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new identity verification platform, NINAuth, on Wednesday.

NIMC in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, said the full adoption of NINAuth by telcos marks a major upgrade in how National Identification Numbers (NINs) are verified in the country.

“The Commission wishes to assure the general public that the Verification and Authentication Service platforms are functional and accessible to all.

“However, any issue being experienced by NIN Holders on New SIM registration, SIM swap, SIM migration, Welcome back SIM, and others should be directed to the Telcos for immediate resolution,” NIMC stated.

The NINAuth platform

According to NIMC, the new platform enhances both the security and efficiency of identity verification, while giving NIN holders greater control over their personal data.

“The NINAuth platform enhances data protection, gives control of personal data to the owners, offers seamless verification, and provides convenient sign-on access to services,” the Commission said.

NIMC said the launch of the NINAuth platform represents its broader effort to strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem.

It also reflects a move toward putting more control into the hands of Nigerians, while improving the speed and security of identity verification across government and private services.

The Commission also reiterated that its Verification and Authentication Service platforms remain fully functional and accessible, ensuring that individuals and organizations can continue to use the system for lawful identity checks.

Backstory

Earlier this month, millions of telecom subscribers across Nigeria were unable to access SIM-related services, including SIM swaps, replacements, and new activations, following a technical disruption linked to a platform migration ordered by NIMC.

According to the telecom operators, the migration, which was intended to improve the security and efficiency of national identity verification, had introduced unexpected technical challenges, halting the ability of mobile networks to carry out real-time verification processes required for SIM registration, number portability, and other essential services.

However, last week, MTN and Airtel confirmed that they had resumed all SIM-related activities as they completed the migration.

The NIN-SIM linkage exercise, which was introduced by the Federal Government several years ago but became mandatory in 2020, is part of Nigeria’s national strategy to enhance digital security and combat fraud.

With this new infrastructure now in place, NIMC says telcos have everything they need to handle related services smoothly and efficiently.