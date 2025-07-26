Canelo Álvarez, global ambassador for 1win and one of boxing’s most celebrated champions, has once again shown confidence in his instincts — and it paid off big.

The Mexican superstar wagered $500,000 on Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Daniel Dubois in their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown on July 19, 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London.

That gamble proved to be right on target. Usyk dominated the fight, securing a fifth-round knockout to reaffirm his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion — turning Canelo’s $500,000 stake into an impressive $630,000.

Canelo betted on the 1win platform, making his move during a live stream where he revealed his pick for the fight.

“Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best, including Joshua and Fury. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. His maturity in sports helps him mobilize under pressure,” said Canelo, commenting on his impressive wager. “When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you.”

Usyk’s triumph over Dubois adds yet another chapter to his incredible career, defending the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring titles while solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights of this era. The Ukrainian now holds a perfect record of 24–0 (15 KOs).

