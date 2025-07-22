In a decisive move toward delivering faster, safer, and more seamless transactions, Verve is reshaping the payments landscape across Africa.

Through the widespread adoption of its contactless payment technology, the continent’s foremost indigenous payments brand is redefining how consumers and merchants engage with financial services in their daily lives.

Out of over 85 million Verve cards distributed to date, more than 35 million are contactless, and counting.

This is a testament to Verve’s commitment to innovation and consumers’ growing adoption and preference for Verve. Going forward, all Verve cards issued will be contactless, marking the brand’s full transition to tap-to-pay technology and reinforcing its commitment to a faster, safer, and more seamless future of payments.

Yet beyond the numbers lies a deeper success: Verve’s ability to combine convenience, speed, and robust security in a solution tailored to Africa’s unique market needs.

From Nigeria’s bustling markets and vibrant restaurants to fuel stations and airports, Verve’s contactless technology is enabling swift, reliable transactions, literally at the tap of a card. What sets Verve apart is its deliberate and locally attuned approach to innovation.

Understanding consumers’ sensitivity to security, Verve has enhanced the standard contactless model with PIN authentication, offering an ideal blend of ease and protection.

This progress is underpinned by strategic infrastructure investments and robust ecosystem partnerships. Verve has worked closely with banks, fintechs, and merchants to expand acceptance points and enable thousands of terminals across Nigeria to support contactless payments.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to building an inclusive, future-ready payment ecosystem driven by homegrown expertise.

The value for merchants is immediate, shorter queues, faster turnover, and enhanced operational efficiency. For consumers, it’s a payment experience that is quick, smooth, and seamlessly integrated into daily routines, eliminating many of the frictions previously associated with card payments.

At the heart of this transformation is Verve’s Always-On campaign, a clear and consistent message that wherever life happens, grabbing lunch, refuelling, shopping, Verve is there: fast, secure, and dependable.

As Africa’s youthful, mobile-first population continues to demand smarter, more agile payment options, Verve remains firmly positioned at the forefront. From deeper contactless adoption to the development of digital tokens and next-generation payment solutions, the brand is actively shaping a digital future rooted in local relevance and global standards.

Verve’s evolution in the contactless space represents more than technological advancement; it delivers real-world impact and redefines what’s possible in African payments.