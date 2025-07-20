All-in-One. All Day. All Night.

Spread across five levels of thoughtfully designed space, the mall offers unmatched convenience and variety, open round-the-clock. It boasts:

Nigeria’s largest rooftop event space

The highest concentration of food and beverage outlets in a single location

Distinct zones for retail, business, wellness, and recreation

Whether you’re in Abuja for a few hours, days, or an extended stay, Uptown caters to your every need — from fine dining to everyday essentials, all in one place.

A First-of-Its-Kind Lifestyle Integration

What truly sets The Uptown apart is its co-location with a state-of-the-art serviced apartment complex, allowing for a seamless lifestyle flow between home and leisure. Residents and guests can wake up, work out, hold meetings, dine, shop, attend events, and relax — without ever leaving the premises.

This integrated concept is a first in Nigeria and a game-changer for lifestyle real estate across West Africa. It represents a new pinnacle of convenience, luxury, and urban efficiency.

Dining & Entertainment Redefined

The Uptown offers a world-class culinary experience with:

Seven restaurants spanning global cuisines

An outdoor café boulevard

An authentic bukka-style eatery serving Nigerian favourites like pounded yam and amala

Entertainment options abound: a sleek cinema, a vibrant arcade, a tranquil library and bookstore, and lounges with panoramic city views. For children, there’s a safe, engaging play zone.

At the top of it all is the record-setting rooftop event space, featuring:

An 800-seat ballroom

A 1,500-guest banquet hall

Three flexible meeting rooms for up to 200 guests each

It’s the perfect venue for weddings, conferences, and high-profile events all with stunning views of Abuja.

Wellness & Sport in One Exclusive Package

The mall isn’t just about indulgence — it’s about balance and wellbeing. Through a club membership system, subscribers gain access to Nigeria’s largest in-mall fitness and wellness lounge, which includes:

A fully equipped gym

A serene swimming pool

A top-tier sports gear shop

The complex also features a spa, salon, barbershop, laundry, and a mosque discreetly located in the basement parking area, ensuring every detail, from utility to spirituality, is thoughtfully addressed.

Retail Excellence Meets Everyday Needs

The Uptown’s retail offering is curated for quality and variety, with multiple floors dedicated to:

Electronics and appliances

Groceries and pharmacy

Furniture, home décor, and fashion

One standout feature is the Health Boulevard, housing:

Nigeria’s largest single-location pharmacy

ENT and dental clinics

Hands-on first-aid and wellness services

Essential services such as banking, bureau de change, airline ticketing, and coworking spaces for mobile professionals are seamlessly integrated, all supported by 24-hour power, high-speed elevators, and advanced security infrastructure.

A Signature Project by Smart Residences Ltd.

Behind The Uptown is Smart Residences Ltd., Nigeria’s leading name in new-age hospitality and real estate management. Known for its high standards and innovation, the company is the only hospitality brand rated by Agusto & Co (Bbb-) and DataPro (A-).

Their hands-on approach ensures The Uptown meets international benchmarks — from facility management and concierge services to retail curation and event coordination.

Abuja’s New Gathering Point

From professionals and families to creatives and tourists, tens of thousands are expected to flock to the mall in its opening month. But more than a mall, The Uptown is set to become Abuja’s cultural anchor, a centre for connection, celebration, and everyday life.

Here, communities will gather, businesses will thrive, and memories will be made.

Welcome to The Uptown. Where everything comes together beautifully.