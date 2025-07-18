Netflix has taken a bold step into the future of film and television production by officially integrating generative AI (GenAI) into its content creation process.

During the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that Netflix recently debuted what he described as “the very first GenAI final footage to appear on screen” in the Argentine thriller series El Atonata.

The groundbreaking scene, which depicts the collapse of a building, was produced using AI tools developed internally by Netflix’s production team in collaboration with the show’s creators.

According to Sarandos, the GenAI-driven visual effect was completed ten times faster than if traditional methods had been used, and at a significantly reduced cost.

“We remain convinced that AI represents an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper,” Sarandos said. “There are AI-powered creator tools. So this is real people doing real work with better tools.”

Some context

This milestone marks a turning point in how Hollywood may begin to view artificial intelligence not as a threat to creative roles, but as a powerful assistant to the filmmaking process. Sarandos noted that these tools are already helping with pre-visualization, shot planning, and visual effects, including advanced features such as de-aging and scene augmentation that were once only possible on large studio budgets.

While the visual effects industry is no stranger to automation, the integration of GenAI directly into finished on-screen content sets Netflix apart as the first major studio to embrace this innovation at scale.

Netflix’s other co-CEO, Greg Peters, emphasized that the company is applying generative AI across multiple areas of its platform, not just production.

These include personalized recommendations, ad targeting, and user search functions. Peters confirmed that Netflix will roll out interactive, AI-powered ads later this year, expanding on the earlier success of its AI-enhanced search feature launched earlier in 2025.

What to know

The announcement came alongside a strong earnings report. Netflix posted $11.08 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, up 16% year-over-year, and a quarterly profit of $3.13 billion.

The platform also shared that viewers worldwide streamed over 95 billion hours of content in the first half of the year, with non-English titles accounting for one-third of total watch time, a sign of its continued global expansion and influence.

The use of GenAI in content production is expected to generate discussions across the entertainment industry, especially among unions and visual effects professionals concerned about job displacement. However, Netflix’s approach suggests that it sees AI as a tool for empowerment rather than replacement.

With this move, Netflix has set a precedent in Hollywood for how artificial intelligence can be incorporated meaningfully into storytelling.

As studios continue to explore the future of entertainment technology, Netflix’s early adoption of GenAI could reshape not just how content is made but how quickly, efficiently, and creatively it comes to life.