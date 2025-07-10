The International Council for Beverages Association (ICBA) has expressed deep concern about the World Health Organization (WHO)’s continued disregard of a decade-long fact-based evidence showing that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages has never improved health outcomes or reduced obesity in any country.

This concern was expressed by the Executive Director of the International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA), Kate Loatman, in a Press Statement in response to WHO’s latest call for an increase in the taxation of sugar-sweetened beverages.

“It’s deeply concerning that the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to disregard over a decade of clear evidence showing that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages has never improved health outcomes or reduced obesity in any country. In fact, the WHO itself has repeatedly concluded that such taxes are not the best or most effective measures to address these complex issues”, said Loatman.

Loatman stated that the beverage industry continues to advance collaborative and innovative solutions like broadening access to low and no-sugar beverage options, supporting transparent labelling, and upholding the highest standards for responsible marketing. By working together on these proactive measures, we can deliver real, measurable progress toward global health priorities.

The International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA) is an international nongovernmental organization established in 1995 that represents the interests of the worldwide non-alcoholic beverage industry.

The members of ICBA include national and regional beverage associations, as well as international beverage companies that operate in more than 200 countries and territories and produce, distribute, and sell a variety of non-alcoholic sparkling and still beverages, including soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled waters, flavored and/or enhanced waters, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, 100% fruit or vegetable juices, nectars and juice drinks, and dairy-based beverages.