It is with immense pleasure and great optimism that I announce the official commencement of operations of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), fulfilling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to unlock economic potential.

NCGC is poised to revolutionize credit access for Nigerian businesses, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby catalyzing productivity, job creation, and broad economic growth in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

As we embark on this journey, we will engage in robust consultations with our regulators, private sector organizations, financial institutions, and stakeholders to ensure our policies and processes meet global best practices and exceed expectations.

Through these partnerships, we will deliver world-class services that drive economic development.

As NCGC begins its operations, we seek the collaboration and support of our customers, domestic, and foreign partners. We are committed to transparently and diligently implementing our mandate, and we assure you of our utmost dedication to achieving this vision.

Bonaventure Okhaimo

MD/CEO, National Credit Guarantee Company