Dining out has become an integral part of modern urban life, shaping how people interact with their cities and spend their income.

Across Africa, changes in restaurant prices are increasingly reflecting shifts in purchasing power, inflationary trends, and tourism-driven demand.

In 2025, these costs have continued to rise in several African countries, making restaurant prices an important metric for understanding everyday living expenses.

Whether it’s a simple meal at a local eatery or a dinner at a mid-range restaurant, eating out affects both locals and visitors, influencing hospitality spending, nightlife, and overall quality of life.

Meals consumed outside the home are not only cultural markers but also key indicators of disposable income, urban consumption patterns, and even supply chain dynamics. Rising restaurant prices can signal a variety of local conditions — from currency devaluation and higher food import costs to service sector expansion and shifts in consumer demand.

This article is based on a report by Numbeo, a global database that compiles cost-of-living and quality of life data from user submissions across cities. The analysis draws from Numbeo’s 2025 Restaurant Price Index, which compares dining out prices to those in New York City, assigned a baseline score of 100. A country with an index of 30, for instance, has restaurant prices averaging 30% of those in New York.

While the top 10 highlights the most expensive African countries for dining out in 2025, Nigeria — the continent’s most populous country — did not feature on the list. It placed 17th, with a Restaurant Price Index of 21.6, suggesting comparatively lower average prices for meals and beverages in restaurants and bars.

Below is a list of the top 10 African countries where dining out was most expensive in 2025, alongside shifts from their 2024 rankings and additional context.

10. Botswana – Restaurant Price Index: 24.9

Botswana ranked 10th in 2025 for dining out expenses, up from 11th place the previous year when it had a score of 22.5.

Dining culture in Botswana reflects a mix of traditional staples and growing international influences, particularly in cities like Gaborone, Francistown, and Maun. The national dish, seswaa — shredded beef typically served with pap (maize porridge) — remains widely consumed, especially during lunch, the main meal of the day.

Other commonly eaten foods include bogobe (maize porridge), morogo (leafy greens), oxtail stews, and mopane worms, which are eaten boiled, stewed, or dried.

Some of the more popular restaurants in urban centres offer a mix of local and international cuisines. In Gaborone, Sanitas Restaurant, located near the Gaborone Dam, is known for its garden setting and wood-fired pizzas made with fresh ingredients. Also in the capital, Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant serves grilled meats in a rodizio-style format, following Brazilian steakhouse traditions.

In Francistown, Barbara’s Bistro offers a meat-heavy menu, including Tomahawk steak and lamb shank, while Maun hosts several lodge-affiliated eateries that cater to both residents and tourists visiting the Okavango Delta.

9. Kenya – Restaurant Price Index: 25.0

Kenya ranked 9th in 2025 for dining out expenses, rising sharply from 19th place in 2024 when it had a score of 18.3. The increase reflects rising urban demand, tourism, and shifts in dining habits.

Kenyan cuisine is shaped by regional diversity and historical influences. Common meals include ugali (maize meal), sukuma wiki (leafy greens), kachumbari, and nyama choma (grilled meat). Along the coast, seafood dishes like samaki wa nazi and wali wa nazi are staples. Indian-inspired foods such as chapatis, mandazi, and chai are widely enjoyed across the country.

Major cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Thika host a mix of traditional and modern dining. In Nairobi, Mawimbi serves refined East African seafood, while EZO offers neo-Japanese cuisine. Tamarind Brasserie in Karen blends Kenyan and continental dishes in a family-friendly garden setting. In Mombasa, Char Choma delivers grilled seafood and a beachfront atmosphere.

Elsewhere, towns like Malindi, Garissa, and Kakamega feature local eateries where Kenyan staples remain central, with growing interest in global cuisines in more urbanised areas.

8. Namibia – Restaurant Price Index: 28.9

Namibia ranked 8th in 2025, dropping from 6th place in 2024, despite a slight increase in its score from 27.4 to 28.9. Namibia’s dining scene reflects a blend of local culinary traditions and European influences.

In cities like Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, and Otjiwarongo, menus commonly feature game meats such as kudu, oryx, and ostrich, alongside traditional staples like mahangu (millet porridge), potjiekos (meat stew), and mieliepap (maize porridge). German-inspired dishes—sausages, pretzels, sauerkraut, and Black Forest cake—are also widely available.

The coastal city of Swakopmund is home to The Tug Restaurant, which showcases Namibian seafood such as lobster, oysters, and Kingklip burgers, cooked with mopane wood and seasonal ingredients. In Windhoek, Droombos Restaurant, just outside the city, offers a farm-to-table menu combining local dishes with global flavours, using herbs and vegetables grown on-site.

Across the country, from bullfrog delicacies in Rundu and Katima Mulilo to seafood plates in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia’s restaurant offerings mirror its regional diversity and evolving food culture.

7. South Africa – Restaurant Price Index: 29.3

South Africa ranked 7th in 2025, down from 4th in 2024, despite a slight rise in its index from 28.7. Restaurant prices remained relatively high across major cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and Pretoria.

The country’s cuisine blends indigenous, Dutch, and Asian influences. Cape Dutch and Cape Malay dishes—like bobotie, sosaties, and koeksisters—highlight its colonial and multicultural heritage. Braai (barbecue) culture is central, with meats like boerewors, lamb, and game often served alongside pap and chakalaka. Other favourites include biltong, vetkoek, potjiekos, and bunny chow.

In Cape Town, Ons Huisie in Bloubergstrand offers traditional West Coast seafood, while Karibu Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront delivers a broad menu featuring braai, venison, bredies, and seafood with mountain and ocean views.

From street grills to upscale venues, South Africa’s vibrant food scene contributes to its high restaurant price index.

6. Mauritius – Restaurant Price Index: 29.9

Mauritius ranked 6th in 2025, up from 7th in 2024, with its index rising from 27.1 to 29.9. Restaurant and bar prices continued to climb, especially in key urban areas like Port Louis, Curepipe, and Flic-en-Flac, where upscale and resort-based dining is common.

Mauritian cuisine reflects a rich fusion of Indian, Chinese, African, and European influences. Local favourites include dholl puri, gateaux piments, biryani, boulettes, rougaille, fish vindaye, and bol renversé. Sweet treats like napolitaine and poudine maïs are popular across homes and patisseries.

In the south of the island, Le Château de Bel Ombre offers one of Mauritius’s most refined dining experiences—set in a restored French mansion overlooking lush gardens and the Indian Ocean. Guests enjoy curated wine pairings, gourmet meals, and sunset views in a setting that blends colonial elegance with island charm.

From vibrant street food to elegant coastal restaurants, Mauritius continues to offer a diverse and evolving food scene, reflected in its steady rise in restaurant prices.

5. Ghana – Restaurant Price Index: 30.1

Ghana ranked 5th in 2025, rising from 10th in 2024, with its index jumping from 22.9 to 30.1—the sharpest increase in West Africa. Restaurant and bar prices surged in major urban areas like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, where dining activity has continued to expand.

Ghanaian cuisine is defined by richly seasoned stews and soups served with starchy sides like fufu, kenkey, or banku. Common dishes include peanut soup, okra stew, waakye, and grilled tilapia with banku. Local meals rely on ingredients such as cassava, plantain, fermented corn, and native spices like calabash nutmeg.

Accra has become a focal point for both traditional and international dining. Popular restaurants include La Chaumiere, known for its French-Mediterranean menu and classic ambience, and The Venue in East Legon, which combines West African flavours with European-inspired presentation. These spots reflect a growing trend of upscale, culturally blended restaurants across the city.

4. Ivory Coast – Restaurant Price Index: 32.2

Ivory Coast ranked 4th in 2025, rising from 5th in 2024 as its index climbed from 27.5 to 32.2. The increase reflected continued growth in restaurant and bar prices across cities like Abidjan, Bouaké, and San Pedro.

Ivorian cuisine features staples like attiéké, alloco, and foutou, paired with richly spiced stews such as sauce arachide, kédjénou, and sauce feuille. Popular meals like garba (attiéké and fried tuna) and poisson braisé are widely served across the country.

Major restaurants now cater to a broad audience with menus that blend local and international fare. Among them is The Rooftop Abidjan, a tranquil spot perched on the 10th floor of Blue Cube, offering sweeping city views and a gourmet selection of Ivorian and global dishes.

3. Zimbabwe – Restaurant Price Index: 33.2

Zimbabwe placed 3rd in 2025, up from 8th the previous year, when it recorded a score of 26.1. The Southern African country experienced a notable rise in the cost of meals and beverages in restaurants and bars, particularly in major cities like Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare.

Local cuisine features staples such as sadza, peanut-based sauces, and grilled meat dishes, while restaurants in urban areas increasingly combine traditional fare with international influences.

In Harare, Victoria 22 remains a well-known fine-dining spot, while Alo Alo caters to a wide range of diners with its rotating lunch and dinner specials, a la carte offerings like oxtail and butter chicken, and lighter options for those on the go. Many restaurants in Zimbabwe now offer both local and global menus, reflecting changing consumer tastes and a growing culinary scene.

2. Mozambique – Restaurant Price Index: 37.1

Mozambique ranked 2nd in 2025, rising from 3rd in 2024, despite a slight dip from a score of 37.6. The country remained one of Africa’s most expensive dining destinations, especially in cities like Maputo, Beira, and Nampula, where restaurant and bar costs have stayed elevated.

The country’s culinary identity reflects centuries of Arab and Portuguese influence, shaped by the spice trade and coastal access. Traditional dishes such as matata (stewed greens, peanuts, and seafood), Frango à Zambeziana (spicy coconut chicken), and piri-piri grilled prawns showcase the fusion of local ingredients like cassava, maize, clams, and bird’s eye chilli with foreign techniques. Meals are often rich, aromatic, and made with fresh produce or seafood straight from the Indian Ocean.

In Maputo, restaurants like Cais 66, located at the city’s yacht club, offer a casual dining experience with views of Maputo Bay and a menu spanning sushi, seafood, burgers, and pasta. For fine dining, SALT is a standout, known for elegant plating and its focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients in a refined setting.

1. Cameroon – Restaurant Price Index: 42.2

Cameroon ranked 1st in Africa in 2025, retaining its top position with a Restaurant Price Index of 33.1. Urban centres like Douala, Yaoundé, and Buea continue to report high restaurant prices, supported by a strong dining culture and an expanding mix of traditional and international eateries.

National favourites include ndolé (a bitterleaf and peanut stew), ekwang (grated cocoyam wrapped in cocoyam leaves and cooked in palm oil), and Poulet DG, a chicken and plantain dish once reserved for elites. Other staples such as jollof rice, egusi soup, and regional variations of pepper sauce are widely enjoyed across the country.

Cameroon’s dining scene spans both local and global offerings. In Douala, La Pizzeria, located near Hotel Starland, is known for its wood-fired Italian fare. In Yaoundé, Boukarou Lounge blends local flavours with an ambient setting and is popular for its live music and wide-ranging menu. Together, these restaurants reflect the diversity of Cameroon’s food landscape.