The government of Vietnam is set to decentralize work permit and immigration processes for foreign professionals who have plans to get into its labor system, beginning July 1, 2025.

Under a new decree, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) will transfer key administrative responsibilities to provincial governments to streamline procedures for foreign workers and employers.

This reform is part of a broader push by the Vietnamese government to modernize public administration and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies.

It particularly targets delays in handling work permit applications and expert exemption issues that have often posed challenges for multinational firms and foreign professionals operating in the country.

What are the major changes?

Until now, MOHA has played a central role in managing work permit applications for foreign employees working across multiple sites or in positions governed by central-level enterprise licenses. Beginning in July, these responsibilities will shift to the Chairpersons of Provincial People’s Committees or designated provincial departments.

The decentralization will apply to several critical areas:

Approval of job positions for foreign hires

Issuance and renewal of work permits

Assessment and granting of work permit exemptions, particularly for expert-level workers

By removing MOHA from these processes, the government hopes to accelerate decision-making and localize oversight. Provincial officials will now act as the final authority in most cases, including exceptional transfers involving foreign experts.

What this means for employers and foreign workers

For businesses and foreign professionals, the procedural shift will require adapting to new local frameworks. Applications that once required MOHA review must now be submitted to provincial departments.

Notably, the decree mandates that when an employer requests a work permit exemption for a foreign expert, the provincial Department of Home Affairs must consult with the Chairperson within three business days. In special cases, such as international transfers under unique circumstances, the Chairperson may make an exemption decision independently.

While the policy is expected to reduce delays, reports caution that procedures may vary by province. Companies operating in multiple regions will need to align with local processes and maintain communication with various provincial offices.

What to know

The move marks a deeper trend toward administrative decentralization in Vietnam, reflecting the government’s trust in provincial leadership to manage complex immigration needs. It also signals an intent to make Vietnam more attractive to international talent and investors by reducing red tape.

Foreign professionals and HR departments are encouraged to start preparing for the new framework before it takes effect in July.

They should also engage directly with provincial authorities to better understand how “expert” exemptions will be interpreted at the local level. In addition, it’s important to regularly monitor updates and guidance issued by the relevant Provincial People’s Committees.