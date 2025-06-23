The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise into four federal paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

In a statement released on its official website, CDCFIB invited applications from suitably qualified Nigerians to fill vacancies in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDFIPB) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are currently inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for enlistment into the services,” the notice read.

The recruitment exercise covers three broad categories: General Duty, Inspectorate Cadre, and Assistant Cadre, with multiple roles listed under each.

Superintendent Cadre (General Duty)

Superintendent of Corrections (CONPASS 09) is open only in the Nigerian Correctional Service and is for candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery.

Assistant Superintendent I (CONPASS 09) requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Law, and is available only in the Federal Fire Service.

Assistant Superintendent II (CONPASS 08) is open to Bachelor’s Degree or HND holders in any discipline and cuts across all four services.

Inspectorate Cadre

Senior Inspector of Fire (CONPASS 08) is open to Registered Nurses, Midwives or Nurse-Midwives. This role is available in the NSCDC, FFS, and NCoS.

Inspector of Fire (CONPASS 07) is for candidates with NCE or National Diploma in relevant fields.

Assistant Cadre

The assistant cadre focuses on SSCE holders, drivers, and artisans:

Assistant III (CONPASS 03) requires five O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics.

Drivers, Artisans and Mechanics can apply with Trade Test certificates and relevant licences.

Eligibility requirements

The board disclosed that all applicants must meet the following criteria

Nigerian citizenship by birth.

Age between 18 and 35 years.

Minimum height of 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.

Chest measurement of at least 0.87m for male applicants.

No prior criminal conviction or financial embarrassment.

CDCFIB warned that multiple applications would lead to automatic disqualification. Applicants must also be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from government-recognised hospitals.

How to apply

Applicants are to apply online via https://cdcfib.career.

Applicants are expected to log on to the portal, fill and submit the application form from Thursday, 26th June, 2025.

Submission of the application is expected to be completed within three (3) weeks from the date of publication.

All shortlisted candidates will be invited for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and a physical screening/interview.

The CDCFIB reiterated that the recruitment process is completely free.