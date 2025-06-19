Despite being home to more than 85% of the world’s projected population growth by 2050, areas like sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America continue to face deep-rooted underinvestment in tech infrastructure, education, and workforce readiness.

Shockingly, less than 1% of global AI research originates from Africa, according to UNESCO. McKinsey warns that by 2030, over 375 million workers, most in emerging markets, will be forced to change careers without the tools or training to do so.

In response to this urgent need, Bloom Academy for Artificial Intelligence (BAFAI) is set to launch as one of the first dedicated AI academies in the Global South.

Positioned as a catalyst for equipping many to tackle AI roles, and close the unemployment gaps for developing nations globally, BAFAI aims to democratise access to world-class AI education, reduce the rate at which AI will cause job losses to the unskilled, and train for ethical innovation in individuals and organisations across Africa, and the broader Global South.

The upcoming launch represents a bold statement of intent: the evolving present and future of AI will not be imported perpetually; it will be built locally, ethically, and deliberately.

Speaking ahead of the launch in July 2025, BAFAI’s founder and lead visionary, Dr. Lola Olukuewu, highlighted the academy’s mission to empower the next generation of global AI leaders, starting from the Global South.

“For so long, the Global South has faced layered challenges at the table where the future is being designed. With BAFAI, we are helping to change that narrative. We are not just teaching AI, we are enabling many to think, learn, and create in a manner that is consistent with the unprecedented pace at which the world is changing. We are more of a social cause than a business venture, seeing that we have created this great social impact door that lets in anyone who is serious about creating a pathway for themselves, with exposure to MIT-standard type of education, at a tiny fraction of the cost. Our courses are taught by very seasoned professionals, and we have the honour of getting the involvement of senior industry experts to share practical experiences with the learners. We also have Mentorship Sessions in the more intensive modules, and also teach soft skills to further boost our learners’ chances in this highly competitive professional space. We made sure we built in so much value for a stipend, so that many people can have a low barrier to entry into elite standards, mindsets, and strategies to stay ahead with Artificial Intelligence.

“Post-study, our outstanding learners will be integrated with our recruitment partners. This will give them strong possibilities of being matched with international roles, starting from internship roles, and upwards. We would also enable our outstanding learners who wish to start their own businesses by providing sustained subscriptions to AI tools and platforms, which they would need to launch and scale their new ventures,” she said.

BAFAI’s programs are structured around three core pillars: Profitable AI education, Sustainable Career Upskilling, and Practical Reorientation for success in any chosen role with AI. At launch, the academy will roll out its flagship tracks— Track 1 is the Certificate in AI Fundamentals (CAIF), and Track 2 is the Certificate in AI Task Management (CAITM).

The Track 1 (CAIF) is a free, self-paced but proctored course for beginners and professionals, who see (as we do), the pressing need to educate themselves about AI. This 2-day foundational course offers an introduction to artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and basic exposure to real-world applications of AI across key sectors such as tech, healthcare, education, agriculture, finance, energy, logistics, and many more.

The CAIF course also provides a clear view of global and local career pathways in AI, serving as a springboard for further, deeper, technical, and industry-specific learning.

For learners ready to further their knowledge journey as a progression on the foundational Track 1, BAFAI will offer a 6-week Certificate in AI Task Management (CAITM) course. This is a project-based intermediate certification that combines live sessions, on-demand videos, and mentoring. The Track 2 course has 8 modules, which include generative AI, prompt engineering, data science, new AI roles, etc.

It also breaks down the practical use of AI tools across several fields. Track 2 is enriched with real-world case studies, live study sessions, and on-demand video interviews with professionals currently using AI across various industries. The program will be available at a heavily discounted fee of $50, and with scholarship possibilities for specific cases. Our learners will be assessed across topics taught, along with submission of projects, in order to earn their certificates.

“Our aim is to remove financial, geographic, and psychological barriers. By offering high-impact education that is flexible and affordable, we’re opening the doors of AI to everyone—students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and career changers alike.”

In addition to online learning, BAFAI plans to host periodic community workshops and meetups in select regions, to deepen engagement and provide learners with opportunities for collaboration, feedback, and local impact.

The vision behind BAFAI is rooted not only in innovation but in social transformation. With AI increasingly defining global competitiveness and economic direction, BAFAI is positioning the Global South, not as a follower, but as a leader.

Known as Dr. Lola, BAFAI founder is a Certified Chief AI Officer, MIT-trained AI and Machine Learning professional, and an AI Serial Entrepreneur, with over two decades of multi-industry experience in business. She has consulted in different capacities for global tech giants including Google, Meta, and Amazon. She added that: “Artificial intelligence belongs on the list of critical technologies shaping our world. But if it’s going to serve everyone, then everyone must have the chance to shape it. At BAFAI, we are training builders, not just users. Visionaries, not just consumers.”

About BAFAI

Bloom Academy for Artificial Intelligence (BAFAI) is one of Africa’s AI-focused educational platforms. Rooted in accessibility, ethics, and social impact, BAFAI is on a mission to democratise AI learning for individuals and organisations across the Global South, equipping them to compete, lead, and transform their communities through technology.