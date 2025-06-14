Oil production in Nigeria decreased to 1,452,941 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in May 2025.

This is according to the latest crude oil and condensate production data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC).

This represents a 2.20 percent drop compared to the 1,485,700 bpd in April.

With the addition of condensate, the NUPRC said oil production dropped from 1.68 million bpd in April to 1.65 million bpd in May.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil.

It is usually separated from a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

The NUPRC also noted that the average crude oil production for May represents 97 percent of the 1.5 million bpd quota set for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“Lowest and Peak Combined crude oil and Condensate Production in May were 1.61 million bopd and 1.810 million bopd respectively,” the commission said.

“The daily average production in May was 1,657,435 barrels per day, comprising both Crude oil (1,452,941 bopd) and condensate (204,493 bopd).”

NNPC, in its data summary in April 2025, stated that crude oil and condensate production stood at 1.61 million barrels per day (mmbopd) in April, marking a continued decline from 1.67 mmbopd recorded in January. However, natural gas production rose to 7,354 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), up from 7,120 mmscf/d in February.

NNPC Ltd reported N5.89 trillion in revenue for the month, with a profit after tax of N748 billion. Statutory payments for Q1 2025 totaled N4.225 trillion.

In addition to this, the company stated it was set to make significant investment commitments this year, with four major Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) expected before the end of 2025.

The four projects slated for FID by Q4 2025 include: Ntokon Development Project (OML 102), Crude Oil Production Expansion Project (OML 29), Gas Development Projects (OMLs 30 and 42), and Brass Fertilizer Project

These projects are integral to NNPC’s broader strategy to improve production efficiency, grow revenues, and diversify Nigeria’s energy mix. Notably, the Brass Fertilizer Project is expected to meet rising domestic fertilizer demand, reduce imports, and enhance agricultural productivity.

