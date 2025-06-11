The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ajah, Lagos, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, convicted and sentenced Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness to prison for stealing and fraudulently issuing dud cheques involving N360 million.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso passed the judgment, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Commission disclosed that the defendant was arraigned on June 6, 2016, on a 33-count charge bordering on stealing and issuing dud cheques to the tune of N360,000,000.00.

The arraignment was conducted by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC Allegations and Defendant’s Plea

According to the EFCC, the defendant contravened Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which prohibit fraudulent acts.

The convict was arrested for fraudulently converting and stealing the sum of N360 million, property of one Henry Nnadike.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness, sometime between the months of June and July, 2015, at Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, fraudulently converted and stole the sum of N360,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and Sixty Million Naira), property of one Henry Nnadike, and committed the offence of stealing by conversion contrary to Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him, resulting in a full trial.

What Transpired in Court and Judgment

Following the defendant’s “not guilty” plea, trial commenced, and the prosecution counsel, T.J. Banjo, called four witnesses who presented several pieces of evidence to prove the case against the defendant.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Oyefeso found Goodness guilty on 32 of the 33 counts and sentenced him accordingly.

The judge sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment on count one, which bordered on stealing.

He was also sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on each of counts three to thirty-two for the issuance of dud cheques, without an option of fine.

The judge also sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment on count 33, without an option of fine.

According to the EFCC statement, the defendant was, however, discharged and acquitted on count two, which bordered on possession of documents related to false pretence.

“The sentences are to run concurrently,” the judge declared, as quoted by the EFCC.

Nairametrics reports that in law, when a sentence on various counts is ordered by a court to run “concurrently,” it means the convicted person will serve the highest jail term associated with any of the offences, which in this case is seven years.

The judge also ordered the defendant to restitute the sum of N215 million within 30 days of the judgment and further held that he might be considered for a fine thereafter.

The court found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.