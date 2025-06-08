Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has donated N100 million in support of wounded soldiers and the families of officers killed in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the state.

The governor made the donation on Saturday while being jointly hosted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Zulum was said to have presented a cheque for N100 million to the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Donation Objective

According to the governor, each wounded soldier would receive N500,000, “and the balance will be shared among the families of soldiers who died in action.”

The presentation was made before Oluyede, Abubakar, and the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, according to NAN reports.

Speaking at the event, Zulum appreciated “the gallantry, resilience, and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency.”

“Your commitment on the frontlines, often under extreme conditions and far from your families, is not lost on us.

“We remain eternally grateful for your service and will never take your sacrifices for granted,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the role of the military in preserving the prosperity of the state.

“Borno State will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigerian Army and all security agencies in the fight against insurgency and in rebuilding our communities for a peaceful and prosperous future,” Zulum said.

The governor assured the military leadership of his administration’s continued support and partnership in the ongoing military operations and post-conflict recovery.

What to know about the security budget

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in December 2024, proposed an allocation of N4.91 trillion for defence and security in the 2025 fiscal year, making it the largest single expenditure in the fiscal plan.

This proposal was part of his “Budget of Restoration,” unveiled on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, during a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Borno state has been the center of insurgency and terrorism as well as military interventions over the years.

In his address, President Tinubu highlighted the importance of security as the foundation for national progress.

“Security is the foundation of all progress. We have significantly increased funding for the military, paramilitary, and police forces to secure the nation, protect our borders, and consolidate government control over every inch of our national territory,” he stated.

The total budget for the fiscal year stood at N47.9 trillion, the largest in Nigeria’s history, reflecting the administration’s commitment to addressing the country’s pressing challenges, particularly in security and socio-economic development.

The N4.91 trillion allocation aims to strengthen the operational capacity of Nigeria’s security agencies, including the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, and paramilitary organizations.