With more than 1.5 billion people and a median age under 20, Africa is fast becoming one of the most important growth markets for the global fast-food industry.

From Lagos to Nairobi, international quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains and homegrown brands alike are racing to feed a young, urbanizing population whose appetite for convenience, affordability, and brand-name meals is reshaping the continent’s food economy.

Driven by franchising models that enable rapid expansion and consistent branding, fast-food chains are now visible across major cities and secondary markets. Nigeria, with a population approaching 240 million, leads the charge, but Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are close behind, providing fertile ground for business growth.

This surge reflects more than just shifting eating habits. It’s a story of economic transformation, one where rising consumer demand, a youthful workforce, and digital food delivery are fueling the proliferation of Western-style fast food across Africa.

Below, we explore 10 of the largest restaurant chains making their mark across the continent, and the socio-economic forces driving their expansion.

Presence: 25+ countries

Country: International (U.S.) Scott Mezvinsky, Chief Executive Officer of KFC, continues to steer the iconic fried chicken brand through global expansion, with Africa playing a critical role in its growth strategy. Known for its signature “finger lickin’ good” recipe created by Colonel Harland Sanders in the 1940s, KFC now operates over 20,000 restaurants in 118 countries. As of 2025, the brand is present in 25 African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, and Malawi. KFC’s African footprint has grown steadily, reflecting the continent’s rising demand for fast food and its expanding urban middle class. From opening 63 new African outlets in 2012 to now managing over 1,300 restaurants across the region, the brand’s commitment to long-term investment is clear.