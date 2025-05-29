Ryan Coogler’s psychological thriller Sinners continues to break records in Nigeria, grossing over N710 million at the box office after six weeks of release, according to Nigerian box office data.

The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Smoke and Stack—twin brothers with criminal pasts who return to their Mississippi Delta hometown in 1932 to open a juke joint and confront a vampire menace, has captivated Nigerian audiences since its debut.

The cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

In West Africa, particularly Nigeria, the movie is distributed by Film One Entertainment. On the global stage, Warner Bros. secured distribution rights under terms negotiated by Coogler, which included final cut approval, first-dollar gross participation, and rights reversion after 25 years. The film was produced on an estimated budget of $90 million.

Some context

Since opening in Nigerian cinemas, Sinners has held the number one spot for three consecutive weekends and continues to dominate local box office charts. Data from Nairametrics shows the film crossed the N400 million mark by May 6, just three weeks into its run. By May 13, Sinners had surpassed N500 million, and by late May, it had approached N600 million. Over the weekend of May 23 to 25 alone, the film added another N30 million, pushing its cumulative total to approximately N710 million.

Globally, Sinners has amassed more than $338 million, positioning it as one of the highest-grossing horror films to date. It has outperformed nearly every entry in the Conjuring franchise, with the exception of The Nun, which holds a box office total of $366 million. Industry watchers are now debating whether Sinners can surpass The Nun’s record, as the film continues to screen worldwide.

However, the film’s daily box office revenues have slowed, averaging between $1 million and $2 million in recent weeks. This decline presents a challenge for Sinners in closing the roughly $28 million gap needed to become the top-grossing film in the franchise category.

Moreover, Sinners’ rise signals growing appreciation for genre films that combine thrilling narratives with strong performances, particularly when helmed by filmmakers of color.

What you should know

Ryan Coogler’s impact on African cinema audiences extends beyond Sinners. His previous film, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shattered box office records in Nigeria and Ghana, becoming the first film to reach the N1 billion mark in the region since its release in November 2022. The film’s Nigerian distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, alongside Walt Disney Company Africa, proudly announced this milestone.

The original Black Panther, released seven years prior, remains the highest-grossing film in Nigeria adjusted for inflation, earning approximately N818 million and drawing more than 588,000 admissions, the only movie in Nigeria to pass the half-million attendance mark.

The overwhelming popularity of Black Panther and its sequel not only set the stage for Coogler’s continued influence but also demonstrated the appetite for stories that resonate with African audiences. This foundation has arguably helped fuel enthusiasm for Sinners across the continent.