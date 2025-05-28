Woodhall Capital, a leading innovator in trade finance solutions, spearheaded the groundbreaking Regional Conference on Factoring, Receivables Finance, and Credit Insurance in Africa, uniting policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders to tackle systemic barriers stifling SME growth and intra-African trade.

Against the backdrop of Africa’s $81 billion trade finance deficit, the conference positioned factoring as a strategic tool to unlock working capital, drive legal reform, and harness digital innovation across the continent.

Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential

The event highlighted Africa’s untapped factoring potential, with SMEs contributing up to 40% of GDP yet facing persistent liquidity challenges due to payment delays and fragmented regulations.

Key discussions centered on accelerating Nigeria’s Draft Factoring Bill, harmonizing legal frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and scaling digital solutions such as blockchain validation and real-time payments.

With only 2% of the global €2.7 trillion factoring market rooted in Africa, the conference laid a roadmap to grow the continent’s share to €100 billion by 2030.

Woodhall Capital’s Visionary Leadership

As a core organizer, Woodhall Capital showcased its proprietary 24–48-hour invoice liquidity model, revolutionizing SME access to working capital. “Factoring isn’t just a financial instrument—it’s a catalyst for inclusive growth,” said a Woodhall spokesperson. “By aligning policy, technology, and cross-border collaboration, we’re transforming Africa’s trade finance ecosystem into a globally competitive force.” The firm emphasized strategic partnerships with Afreximbank, NEXIM Bank, and

Elevate Africa to advance initiatives like the PAPSS payment platform and the Afreximbank Model Law on Factoring. These collaborations aim to reduce transaction costs, strengthen legal certainty, and position Africa as a hub for trade-driven innovation.

Key Outcomes and Forward Momentum

The conference yielded actionable commitments, including:

Legislative Acceleration: Strong advocacy for Nigeria’s Draft Factoring Bill, poised to set a precedent for regional harmonization.

Digital Transformation : Integration of platforms like MANSA for due diligence and PAPSS for cross-border settlements.

: Integration of platforms like MANSA for due diligence and PAPSS for cross-border settlements. Investor Confidence: A pathway to de-risk factoring as an asset class, attracting global capital into African trade.

Woodhall Capital announced plans to sustain momentum through a regional task force and sector-specific initiatives, including the Creative Bank—a $1 billion fund leveraging receivables finance for Africa’s creative industries by 2026.

A Launchpad for Lasting Change

“This conference is not an endpoint, but a launchpad,” the Woodhall team affirmed. “By bridging legal gaps, scaling digital infrastructure, and fostering pan-African collaboration, we’re empowering SMEs, investors, and nations to build a self-reliant, trade-led future.”

About Woodhall Capital

Woodhall Capital is a premier financial solutions provider dedicated to bridging Africa’s financing gaps through innovative trade finance and receivables monetization models. With over $6 billion in structured deals and a focus on legal and digital transformation, Woodhall is reshaping Africa’s economic landscape.