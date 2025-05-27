An aide to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor John Adetola revealed in court that he did not document an alleged $400,000 payment he delivered to his former boss, Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking as the seventh prosecution witness in Emefiele’s ongoing trial at the Ikeja High Court, Adetola admitted under cross-examination that he kept no records of the transaction.

Adetola, who served as an executive assistant to Emefiele, made the statement on Monday while being cross-examined by Emefiele’s lead counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN).

The trial of Emefiele

Emefiele is currently facing trial on a 19-count charge related to receiving gratification and corrupt demands, while his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is dealing with a three-count charge concerning the unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

Despite his earlier testimony stating that he handed over the money to Emefiele, Adetola admitted that he did not present any WhatsApp chat or phone records to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), proving that he had informed Emefiele about the transaction.

Under further questioning, he acknowledged that no formal records exist to verify the transfer.

In his testimony, Adetola explained that in 2018, he received a WhatsApp message from Mr. Eric Odoh instructing him to collect $400,000 from an individual named John Ayoh and deliver it to Emefiele upon his arrival in Lagos. He recounted that he went to Ayoh’s house in Lekki, received an envelope, and returned to the office, where he then handed it over to the former CBN governor.

No mention of WhatsApp or telephone conversations with Emefiele

When asked why he did not keep a record of the money, Adetola simply replied, “I didn’t see any need for it.”

He also disclosed that in his extrajudicial statement, made while in EFCC custody, he did not mention any WhatsApp or telephone conversations with Emefiele concerning the alleged payment.

Additionally, he denied making any deal with the EFCC in exchange for immunity from prosecution. However, he acknowledged that EFCC officials had confronted him with WhatsApp printouts related to the matter.

During cross-examination by Mr. Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel for Emefiele’s co-defendant, Adetola confirmed that he had no direct dealings with the second defendant regarding the alleged transaction.

Following the testimony, Justice Rahman Oshodi discharged the witness and scheduled further proceedings for May 27. The trial continues, with attention focused on whether sufficient evidence will be presented to support the prosecution’s claims.

What you should know

In February, Justice R.A. Oshodi of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, refused the application by Emefiele, which asked the trial judge to “recuse” (withdraw) himself from the ongoing corruption case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oshodi dismissed Emefiele’s allegation of “bias” in the ruling.

Emefiele is facing a number of separate criminal charges in Abuja and Lagos courts, with a number of final forfeitures made against him.