Justice R.A. Oshodi of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has refused the application by a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, which asked the trial judge to “recuse” (withdraw) himself from the ongoing corruption case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oshodi dismissed Emefiele’s allegation of “bias” in a ruling delivered on Tuesday.

Emefiele is standing trial over a 19-count charge bordering on allegedly receiving gratification and corrupt demand.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

They had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

What transpired at previous proceedings

At Monday’s proceedings, on February 24, 2025, the prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, concluded the examination-in-chief of the seventh prosecution witness Adetola John.

But counsel for Emefiele, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, and Omoile’s counsel, Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN asked the court to recuse itself, citing an allegation of bias.

They refused to cross-examine the witness and through an oral application, unanimously asked the court to recuse itself alleging bias.

Oyedepo, opposed the application, saying “In this proceeding, your lordship had numerous times rule against the prosecution and if defence is dissatisfied with the ruling of the court, they can appeal.

“I do not know what defence is trying to prove by telling this court to recuse itself because in this case, there is no evidence of allegation of bias.”

He accused the defence of delay tactics and urged the court to discountenance the application.

“The court had earlier granted accelerated hearing in this case and I urge this honourable court to ask defence to cross-examine the witness.”

After hearing from the parties, Justice Oshodi adjourned to rule on the application.

What the Judge said

Channels Television reports that the Special Offences Court in Lagos has refused to stop hearing the corruption allegations made against Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Rahman Oshodi ruled that the allegations of bias against him were unsubstantiated and not strong enough to make him withdraw.

The court held that judicial bias is insufficient to justify disqualification or recusal, adding “that it must be personal or based on some judicial reasoning.”

The judge subsequently held that the application for his recusal lacked merit and refused it.

What you should know

Emefiele is facing a number of separate criminal charges in Abuja and Lagos courts with a number of final forfeitures made against him.