The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has intercepted a staggering N6.5 billion worth of illicit drugs at two major seaports, Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne in Rivers State, and the Apapa Port in Lagos.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Agency, the seizures included over six million pills of opioids (tamol 225mg, tapentadol 225mg, and carisoprodol 225mg) and 332,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, following a coordinated intelligence operation and close monitoring of suspicious containers.

The NDLEA said the seizures were made after the containers were placed on a 100% physical examination watchlist.

The Onne Port operation on May 19 and 20 yielded six million pills and 162,000 bottles of codeine. At the Apapa Port, a further 170,000 bottles of codeine were uncovered on May 22.

British nationals, Nigerians nabbed at MMIA

In another major bust, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, arrested four individuals, including two British nationals, attempting to smuggle 92 bags of “Loud” cannabis (weighing 51.10kg) into Nigeria.

The NDLEA said the operation, carried out on May 15, led to the arrest of Mhizha Jordan Alexander Tatendra, who arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

He was trailed by operatives until he linked up at the car park with fellow suspect Ayedipe Andrew Adejuwon, a Nigerian-British national, and two accomplices, Shonowo Oluwaseun Imole and Ofuoma Omokaro Ayobami.

The NDLEA swooped in as the suspects attempted to leave the airport. Alexander reportedly confessed he was promised £1,300 to deliver the consignment.

“A follow-up operation at their apartment in Lekki led to more discoveries. At the point of his arrest, N93,000 and 17,200 South African Rand were recovered from him while a search of his Lekki apartment, led to the seizure of Three Million Eight Hundred and Ten Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N3,810,500) cash, an Apple laptop, an iPhone 14 Pro Max and four laughing gas (Nitro Oxide) canisters,” the Agency narrated.

Cannabis farms destroyed

In a separate set of operations, NDLEA agents destroyed over 75,000kg of skunk cultivated on 30 hectares of cannabis farms in Esuk-Odot village, Cross River State.

An additional 1,957.5kg was destroyed across Ohosu forest (Edo South-West) and Okhuse community forest (Edo West).

In Nasarawa, two men were arrested at Keffi with 4,000kg of skunk concealed under unprocessed wood in a lorry. Another suspect was caught with 154.5kg in Karu.

Other seizures and arrests across the country include:

Kaduna: A 22-year-old arrested with 57,750 pills of tramadol and diazepam on May 21.

Bauchi: 45kg of skunk intercepted on the same day.

Yobe: 2kg of “Colorado” cannabis variant seized from a suspect attempting to cross into Chad.

Niger State: 97kg of compressed cannabis recovered from a vehicle along Mokwa-Jebba Road.

Lagos: Raids in Lekki led to arrests and seizures of various narcotics including cocaine, meth, and skunk.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers in the various commands for their relentless efforts in reducing both drug supply and demand.