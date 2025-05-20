Cristiano Ronaldo might be edging closer to the twilight of his playing career, but financially, he’s never been brighter.

For the third year in a row, and the fifth time in his legendary career, the Portuguese icon has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

At 40, Ronaldo banked an astonishing $275 million in the past year.

That figure isn’t just a record but a reflection of the enduring global power of his brand, his consistency as a sporting force, and his pioneering role in pushing athletes toward financial superstardom.

And yet, Ronaldo is only the tip of the iceberg.

In all, the ten highest-paid athletes in 2025 earned a combined $1.38 billion before taxes and agents’ fees. That number is just shy of the all-time record set in 2023, a sign that even in a shifting sports economy, with new stars rising, geopolitical influence growing, and aging icons hanging on, the business of elite athletes is only getting more lucrative.

So, who made the list? And what do their stories say about the state of global sport?

Let’s break it down.

10. Kevin Durant – $101.4 million (Basketball)

Durant rounds out the list with a mix of playing salary, equity from business ventures like Boardroom and 35V, and sneaker sales through his Nike partnership. Quiet but calculated, KD is investing in tech, crypto, and sports media, positioning himself as a new-era businessman-athlete.

9. Shohei Ohtani – $102.5 million (Baseball)

The Japanese two-way sensation inked a historic deal with the LA Dodgers worth $700 million—albeit heavily deferred. Ohtani’s off-field appeal, though, is the real cash cow. He earned over $50 million from endorsements, more than any MLB player ever, making him a trans-Pacific brand juggernaut.

8. Karim Benzema – $104 million (Football)

Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad was another statement signing for the Saudi Pro League, following the path blazed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal made him one of the best-paid players in football history.

Though Injuries and form have hindered his play, financially, it’s still a win. The scale of his contract and his lasting commercial appeal ensured he remained firmly among the world’s top-earning athletes.

7. Juan Soto – $114 million (Baseball)

Juan Soto’s move to the New York Yankees didn’t just make headlines, it made history. His 10-year, $700 million deal is the richest in baseball on an annual basis, with his 2025 earnings alone nearing $100 million, boosted by hefty signing bonuses.

Beyond the numbers, it marks a shift in Major League Baseball. Soto’s rise reflects a new era led by younger, more marketable Latino stars at a time when baseball’s global appeal is beginning to surge.

6. LeBron James – $133.8 million (Basketball)

LeBron James no longer needs to dominate the court to dominate the earnings list. Now 40, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer made more money off the court than on it in 2025. His business ventures through SpringHill Company, investments in Blaze Pizza, Fenway Sports Group, and continued Nike partnerships have made him a mogul.

James, by all accounts, is laying the blueprint for athletes aiming to become billionaires, without needing to dribble a ball forever.

5. Lionel Messi – $135 million (Football)

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer was as much a media event as a football transfer. The Argentine superstar joined Inter Miami and helped break attendance records across the league. Messi’s salary is significant, but the real gold lies in equity deals with Apple, Adidas, and MLS itself, arrangements designed to reward him for every subscriber and shirt sold.

Even at 37, Messi’s influence is unmatched in the Americas. And with the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. fast approaching, his marketability might actually rise.

4. Dak Prescott – $137 million (American Football)

NFL quarterbacks continue to enjoy a golden era of contract payouts. Dak Prescott’s $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys includes front-loaded bonuses and incentives that brought his annual income to over $137 million in 2025 alone.

That’s without counting his off-field endorsements with companies like AT&T, Beats by Dre, and Adidas. In a league where longevity is rare, Prescott is proving that a steady arm and clean image can mean long-term earning power.

3. Tyson Fury – $146 million (Boxing)

Despite not holding all the heavyweight belts, Tyson Fury remains the biggest box-office draw in boxing. His earnings were boosted by two high-profile fights, lucrative Pay-Per-View deals, and a major reality show with Netflix.

What’s more intriguing is that Fury’s success is evidence that boxing, often written off as a sport in decline, still knows how to mint millionaires, especially when there’s a personality fans can’t ignore.

2. Stephen Curry – $156 million (Basketball)

Stephen Curry has long been known for his range on the court, but his financial reach stretches just as far. The Golden State Warriors star earned around $50 million from his NBA salary this year, but that’s only part of the picture.

Off the court, Curry has positioned himself as one of the most marketable athletes in the world. His lifetime deal with Under Armour, reportedly worth over $1 billion, sits alongside a growing list of investments in tech startups and the steady rise of his Curry Brand in the sportswear space. At 36, he’s not just banking on basketball, but he’s building something that could last well beyond his playing days.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $275 million (Football)

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with $275 million in earnings, much of it driven by his lucrative move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Forbes estimates $200 million came from his playing contract alone this past year, with the rest from endorsements, CR7-branded ventures, and a near-billion-strong social media following.

It’s not just the money, but the impact. No other athlete has combined elite performance with commercial power quite like Ronaldo. His presence in Saudi Arabia has done more than boost his bank account. It’s helped lure stars like Benzema and Neymar and shift the financial landscape of football itself.