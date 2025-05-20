Former Minister of Education and ex-Vice President for the World Bank’s Africa Region, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been appointed as an advisor to the Club de Madrid, the world’s largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Announcing the appointment on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Club de Madrid wrote:

“On behalf of all of us, thank you @obyezeks for joining @ClubdeMadrid. Your leadership, vision, and commitment to democratic values are deeply appreciated. We are honoured to count on your voice as we work to advance inclusive democracy worldwide.”

Confirming the development via her own X handle, Ezekwesili said,

“I accepted the invitation to become an advisor to @ClubdeMadrid – the world’s largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their individual and collective leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world.”

Expressing her appreciation for the platform’s dedication to addressing global challenges, Ezekwesili noted:

“As our global context becomes even more complex, the leadership vacuum delays solutions to global public ‘bads.’ I therefore deeply appreciate how these former leaders of democracies around the world continue to dedicate themselves to helping solve our global challenges and amplify opportunities for cooperation. Delighted to support.”

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, the Club de Madrid comprises over 100 members from more than 70 countries. All members are former heads of state or government, offering their expertise pro bono to support current leaders, civil society, and global institutions.

The organization is committed to strengthening democratic institutions, resolving political conflicts, and promoting good governance. It regularly convenes high-level engagements such as Annual Policy Dialogues and Policy Labs, which serve as platforms for in-depth discussions on pressing international issues.

In April 2025, the Club’s Policy Dialogue focused on reforming global financial governance to better reflect shared democratic values. One of its flagship initiatives, the President’s Circle, facilitates the open exchange of views and experiences among world leaders while helping shape the organization’s policy direction.

Ezekwesili’s appointment is expected to further amplify the Club’s mission of advancing inclusive and resilient democracies around the world.

Ezekwesili was appointed Vice President for the World Bank‘s Africa Region in 2007 after completing her term as position as Minister of Education in Nigeria under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2006, Ezekwesili was given the national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).